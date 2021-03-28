Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of 17 environmental groups is speaking out against a key part of a sweeping plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to save salmon and steelhead. The groups said in a letter to Democratic senators in Oregon and Washington that the 35-year moratorium on fish- and dam-related lawsuits included in Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal was too high a price to pay in exchange for dam removal. Simpson last month released his $33 billion legislative concept to breach the dams and help affected communities, including farmers and cities that rely on shipping commerce such as Lewiston, Idaho.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The confusing maze of websites, phone numbers and more required to sign up for an COVID-19 immunization in the United States is presenting a challenge for people who are visually impaired or hard of hearing. Providers are using multiple different systems that can vary by state and even cities. The blind and deaf says that often forces them to rely from others to help them get in line. In Oregon, Carla McQuillan can’t see and couldn’t use screen reader to make an appointment. Dante Little says he helped 20 disabled people in Alabama who couldn’t otherwise get shots.

NEW YORK (AP) — Children’s author Beverly Cleary, the writer behind the popular characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died. She was 104. Cleary’s publisher HarperCollins announced that the author died Thursday in Carmel Valley, California, where she had lived since the 1960s. No cause of death was given. Trained as a librarian, Cleary penned more than 30 books, which sold millions of copies, saying she began writing because children told her there were no stories about kids like them. Her first novel was 1950’s “Henry Huggins,” based on the children she grew up with in Portland, Oregon. She received the National Medal of Arts in 2003.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two brothers arrested in Oregon this week on federal charges of participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection will be held pending their trials on felony charges. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Matthew Klein and Jonathanpeter Klein appeared separately on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui in the District of Columbia court via video conference from Portland. Both are expected to remain detained in Portland at least until their next hearing on April 1. They have not yet entered pleas to charges including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.