Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, the latest in a series of rallies in response what many said has become a troubling surge of anti-Asian sentiments. Prosecutors in Seattle and San Francisco have charged men with hate crimes in separate incidents that authorities say targeted people of Asian descent. In Seattle, authorities say 51-year-old Christopher Hamner screamed profanities and threw things at cars in two incidents last week targeting women and children of Asian heritage. In San Francisco, 53-year-old Victor Humberto Brown faces hate crime charges and felony assault after police say he used an anti-Asian slur and punched an Asian American man multiple times at a bus stop.

YELM, Wash. (AP) — A Thurston County deputy and suspect are both hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting late Friday night. KOMO-TV reports that the deputy was sent to a home in Yelm on a call about a man who refused to leave the residence. Within two minutes of her arrival, the deputy radioed that she’d been stabbed and had fired shots at the man who attacked her. The deputy, who is in her 30s, was undergoing surgery and is in stable condition. The man was taken by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His condition wasn’t released.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to order a North Carolina man jailed while awaiting trial on charges he plotted with other members of the far-right Proud Boys group to storm the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Justice Department prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday that 33-year-old Charles Donohoe played a key role in organizing a violent assault on the Capitol and celebrated online after the attack. The Marine Corps veteran was arrested on March 17 in North Carolina after he and three other alleged Proud Boys leaders were indicted on conspiracy charges.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of 17 environmental groups is speaking out against a key part of a sweeping plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to save salmon and steelhead. The groups said in a letter to Democratic senators in Oregon and Washington that the 35-year moratorium on fish- and dam-related lawsuits included in Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal was too high a price to pay in exchange for dam removal. Simpson last month released his $33 billion legislative concept to breach the dams and help affected communities, including farmers and cities that rely on shipping commerce such as Lewiston, Idaho.