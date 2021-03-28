Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 20 points, including a pair of clinching foul shots with 35 seconds left, and No. 12 seed Oregon State beat eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago 65-58 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Beavers are headed for their first Elite Eight since 1982 and will play second-seeded Houston or No. 10 seed Syracuse on Monday night for a spot in the Beavers’ first Final Four since 1963. All-American forward Cameron Krutwig led the Ramblers with 14 points while Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris added 10 apiece. The Ramblers shot 33% from the field against Oregon State’s relentless defense.

UNDATED (AP) — Add Oregon State to the relatively short list of double-digit seeds that have reached a regional final in the NCAA Tournament. The Beavers became the 18th team seeded 10th or lower to reach the Elite Eight since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985 when they beat Loyola Chicago. The Beavers are the second No. 12 seed to make a regional final, joining Missouri in 2002. Those Tigers lost to No. 2 seed Oklahoma in the regional final. Only five of those 18 double-digit seeds have gone on to reach the Final Four, but three of those have happened in the past 10 years. No team seeded worse than 12th has ever made the Elite Eight.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis is questionable for opening day because of a bone bruise in his right knee. Lewis hit .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs last season, winning the AL Rookie of the Year award. He has been out of Seattle’s lineup for most of this week after crashing into the wall during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Manager Scott Servais says the injury has not responded as athletic trainers had hoped.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA West Region semifinals pit top-seeded Gonzaga against fifth-seeded Creighton and a Pac-12 showdown between USC and Oregon. Gonzaga needs four more wins to win not only the national championship but the first perfect season in Division I basketball in 45 years. It won’t be easy. Creighton players understand what it will take to knock off the Bulldogs. Both games are on Sunday in Indianapolis.