Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS

Some green groups oppose lower Snake River dam removal plan

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of 17 environmental groups is speaking out against a key part of a sweeping plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to save salmon and steelhead. The groups said in a letter to Democratic senators in Oregon and Washington that the 35-year moratorium on fish- and dam-related lawsuits included in Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal was too high a price to pay in exchange for dam removal. Simpson last month released his $33 billion legislative concept to breach the dams and help affected communities, including farmers and cities that rely on shipping commerce such as Lewiston, Idaho.

NUCLEAR LAB-CLEANUP

Report: Radioactive cleanup at Idaho nuclear site working

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. and state officials say ongoing Superfund cleanup work of radioactive and other contamination at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho has been successful at protecting humans and the environment. The five-year review by the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Environmental Quality and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality also says that potential exposures in areas that aren’t yet cleaned up are being controlled. Contamination at the 890-square-mile Energy Department site came from injection wells, unlined percolation ponds, pits where radioactive material from other states was dumped, and accidental spills mainly during the Cold War era before regulations to protect the environment were put in place.

ACTIVIST ARREST-INJURIES

Idaho activist suspected of vandalism injured during arrest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Black Lives Matter Boise organizer and former university professor was injured this week during his arrest by police in Boise who said they believed he was involved in the vandalism of an Abraham Lincoln statue. The Idaho Press reported Thursday that officers with the Boise Police Department arrested 37-year-old Terry Wilson on Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor vandalism, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Police said Wilson resisted arrest. Wilson argued his arrest was unnecessarily violent. Wilson is being represented by an attorney with the National Lawyer’s Guild. He was released from Ada County Jail on March 23 after posting $900 bond.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE ACCESS

North Idaho expands vaccine access because of lack of demand

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A decline in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in far North Idaho prompted officials to open access to all people 16 and older, meanwhile demand remains strong in neighboring Spokane County in Washington state and supplies are still limited. The Spokesman-Review reports the Panhandle Health District announced Wednesday that providers in Benewah, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone and Bonner counties in Idaho are offering doses and appointments for all residents who are 16 and older. In Washington, vaccines will likely not open up to everyone 16 and older until a later date. President Joe Biden has set May 1 as the date for when states should be able to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults. There is more demand in Washington, however, which necessitates phases.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-POLITICS

Tribes call on Biden, Congress to remove Snake River dams

SEATTLE (AP) — A coalition of Northwest tribal leaders is calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to remove four massive dams on the Snake River to help restore salmon runs. In a letter Thursday to the administration and to members of Congress from Idaho, Oregon and Washington, the members of the Northwest Tribal Salmon Alliance called the potential extinction of the salmon a “moral failure of the highest order.” Northwest Republicans generally oppose removing the dams, but last month Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson called for spending $33 billion to breach the dams and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams provide.

IDAHO-TAX FILING DEADLINE

Idaho Tax Commission extends tax filing deadline to May 17

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Tax Commission has voted to delay Idaho’s tax deadline a month to match the new later federal tax deadline. The commission voted unanimously Thursday to extend the deadline from April 15 to May 17. The Internal Revenue Service announced last week it’s delaying the traditional tax filing deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic. Idaho lawmakers introduced legislation last week to also make the change, but a day later the Legislature shut down for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak. The tax commission has the authority to unilaterally take the action under a section of Idaho law involving declared disasters like the coronavirus pandemic.