Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS

Some green groups oppose lower Snake River dam removal plan

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of 17 environmental groups is speaking out against a key part of a sweeping plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to save salmon and steelhead. The groups said in a letter to Democratic senators in Oregon and Washington that the 35-year moratorium on fish- and dam-related lawsuits included in Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal was too high a price to pay in exchange for dam removal. Simpson last month released his $33 billion legislative concept to breach the dams and help affected communities, including farmers and cities that rely on shipping commerce such as Lewiston, Idaho.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DISABLED-ACCESS

Balky sign-ups complicate virus vaccinations for blind, deaf

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The confusing maze of websites, phone numbers and more required to sign up for an COVID-19 immunization in the United States is presenting a challenge for people who are visually impaired or hard of hearing. Providers are using multiple different systems that can vary by state and even cities. The blind and deaf says that often forces them to rely from others to help them get in line. In Oregon, Carla McQuillan can’t see and couldn’t use screen reader to make an appointment. Dante Little says he helped 20 disabled people in Alabama who couldn’t otherwise get shots.

AP-US-OBIT-BEVERLY-CLEARY

Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

NEW YORK (AP) — Children’s author Beverly Cleary, the writer behind the popular characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died. She was 104. Cleary’s publisher HarperCollins announced that the author died Thursday in Carmel Valley, California, where she had lived since the 1960s. No cause of death was given. Trained as a librarian, Cleary penned more than 30 books, which sold millions of copies, saying she began writing because children told her there were no stories about kids like them. Her first novel was 1950’s “Henry Huggins,” based on the children she grew up with in Portland, Oregon. She received the National Medal of Arts in 2003.

CAPITOL RIOTS-OREGON BROTHERS

Oregon brothers accused in U.S. Capitol siege ordered held

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two brothers arrested in Oregon this week on federal charges of participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection will be held pending their trials on felony charges. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Matthew Klein and Jonathanpeter Klein appeared separately on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui in the District of Columbia court via video conference from Portland. Both are expected to remain detained in Portland at least until their next hearing on April 1. They have not yet entered pleas to charges including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown advances COVID shot timeline by 2 weeks for next group

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she will accelerate the state’s vaccine eligibility timeline by two weeks for Oregonians over age 16 with underlying medical conditions, frontline workers and those living in multi-generational homes. Those groups will now be eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. Those over age 45 with underlying conditions become eligible for the vaccine on Monday and are already eligible in 22 counties that have already inoculated most of their older population. All Oregonians over the age of 16 will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

BURNED CAR-BODIES FOUND

2 bodies found in charred car in remote Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Deputies in Josephine County who were responding to reports of a car ablaze found two unidentified bodies in the vehicle. The Daily Courier reports that the car was in a remote, wooded area about seven miles south of Lake Selmac. During an investigation into the blaze, two cars approached deputies about two miles from the scene. One sheriff’s deputy fired their service weapon after one of the cars failed to stop and sped away. The identifies of the bodies aren’t yet known. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-REOPENING-SCHOOLS

Reopening hurdles linger for schools, despite rescue funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The latest federal coronavirus relief package includes $81 billion to help schools reopen quickly, but many of the problems can’t be solved by money. Some parents want to keep their children home, and social distancing guidelines may mean schools can’t bring all students back at once. Oregon’s Hillsboro district plans to introduce limited in-person learning for some students this month. Ohio’s Youngstown district doesn’t expect the money to change its numbers before the school year ends. And surveys in Virginia’s Fairfax County indicate many families in the state’s largest district may not want more time in classrooms.

QUADRUPLE SHOOTING ARRESTS

Police arrest 2 in Gresham motel shooting that injured 4

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police say two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded four people at a Gresham motel last week. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Kevin Aguirre and Alexander Lewis, both of Gresham, were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, burglary, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say Aguirre was arrested Sunday, and Lewis was arrested Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers. On March 18, police were called to the Golden Knight Motel and found one person shot in a hotel room while the others were wounded in a parking lot. Police also say Aguirre was injured by gunfire in the incident.