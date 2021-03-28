Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

2 in Seattle, San Francisco face anti-Asian hate charges

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, the latest in a series of rallies in response what many said has become a troubling surge of anti-Asian sentiments. Prosecutors in Seattle and San Francisco have charged men with hate crimes in separate incidents that authorities say targeted people of Asian descent. In Seattle, authorities say 51-year-old Christopher Hamner screamed profanities and threw things at cars in two incidents last week targeting women and children of Asian heritage. In San Francisco, 53-year-old Victor Humberto Brown faces hate crime charges and felony assault after police say he used an anti-Asian slur and punched an Asian American man multiple times at a bus stop.

Deputy, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

YELM, Wash. (AP) — A Thurston County deputy and suspect are both hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting late Friday night. KOMO-TV reports that the deputy was sent to a home in Yelm on a call about a man who refused to leave the residence. Within two minutes of her arrival, the deputy radioed that she’d been stabbed and had fired shots at the man who attacked her. The deputy, who is in her 30s, was undergoing surgery and is in stable condition. The man was taken by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His condition wasn’t released.

Prosecutors ask court to jail Proud Boys leader before trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to order a North Carolina man jailed while awaiting trial on charges he plotted with other members of the far-right Proud Boys group to storm the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Justice Department prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday that 33-year-old Charles Donohoe played a key role in organizing a violent assault on the Capitol and celebrated online after the attack. The Marine Corps veteran was arrested on March 17 in North Carolina after he and three other alleged Proud Boys leaders were indicted on conspiracy charges.

Some green groups oppose lower Snake River dam removal plan

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of 17 environmental groups is speaking out against a key part of a sweeping plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to save salmon and steelhead. The groups said in a letter to Democratic senators in Oregon and Washington that the 35-year moratorium on fish- and dam-related lawsuits included in Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal was too high a price to pay in exchange for dam removal. Simpson last month released his $33 billion legislative concept to breach the dams and help affected communities, including farmers and cities that rely on shipping commerce such as Lewiston, Idaho.

Like Senate plan, House budget focused on pandemic recovery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House Democrats have released their two-year budget plan that uses a mix of state and federal money to increase spending in areas hit hardest by the pandemic. And like the Senate plan released a day earlier, it includes a new tax on capital gains. The $58 billion House plan comes in just under the Senate’s approximately $59 billion proposal, but both plans look to increase spending in areas like education, homelessness and housing and public health and health care. Both plans include a tax on stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets. The capital gains tax has has already passed the Senate and awaits a vote in the House.

Seattle teachers’ union OKs agreement for classroom return

SEATTLE (AP) — The union representing 7,000 Seattle Public Schools employees has ratified an agreement to bring elementary students back into the classroom for in-person instruction on April 5. The Seattle Times reports the agreement makes official a return to school buildings for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle is Washington’s largest public school district with more than 50,000 students. The Seattle Education Association had 82% of members approve the deal this week. Under the agreement, elementary school students and secondary students with disabilities would return to buildings on April 5 — Gov. Jay Inslee’s deadline for districts to offer in-person instruction for young students.

Man accused of shining laser at Border Patrol helicopter

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent who was flying in a Blackhawk helicopter Wednesday night sought medical attention after a laser was shined into his eye from a Bellingham-area home. The Bellingham Herald reports the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Ronald Boettcher into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a laser. Jail records show Boettcher was released Thursday on $1,500 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater says deputies contacted Boettcher, and he denied possessing a laser or shining one at an aircraft.

Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night. “The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service says in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reports was seen shortly after 9 p.m. There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground. The Times reports the rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week. SpaceX says the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

Brown advances COVID shot timeline by 2 weeks for next group

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she will accelerate the state’s vaccine eligibility timeline by two weeks for Oregonians over age 16 with underlying medical conditions, frontline workers and those living in multi-generational homes. Those groups will now be eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. Those over age 45 with underlying conditions become eligible for the vaccine on Monday and are already eligible in 22 counties that have already inoculated most of their older population. All Oregonians over the age of 16 will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

Police officer charged with harassment after bar altercation

BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer has been charged with harassment with threats to kill after an altercation outside a Burlington bar where he is accused of threatening people with a loaded handgun. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Leventine Hall was arrested early Tuesday. Court documents say Hall had been drinking at the bar and as he was leaving, two men he had met started to get into a physical altercation. Documents say Hall tried to get between them and was knocked to the ground. Documents say Hall then allegedly pulled out the gun, cocked it and threatened the other men. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.