AP - Oregon-Northwest
Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn 40, Kent Meridian 0

Bellevue 58, Skyline 15

Camas 54, Heritage 0

Eastlake 63, Juanita 6

Eatonville 33, Enumclaw 21

Kelso 51, Prairie 18

Kennedy 60, Kentwood 17

Kentridge 44, Federal Way 27

Liberty Bell 36, Waterville-Mansfield 0

Nathan Hale 36, Cleveland 30

Okanogan 27, Lake Roosevelt 7

Rainier Beach 43, Roosevelt 0

Skyview 42, Mountain View 14

Union 48, Evergreen (Vancouver) 6

Woodinville 21, North Creek 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shadle Park vs. Mt. Spokane, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

