Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn 40, Kent Meridian 0
Bellevue 58, Skyline 15
Camas 54, Heritage 0
Eastlake 63, Juanita 6
Eatonville 33, Enumclaw 21
Kelso 51, Prairie 18
Kennedy 60, Kentwood 17
Kentridge 44, Federal Way 27
Liberty Bell 36, Waterville-Mansfield 0
Nathan Hale 36, Cleveland 30
Okanogan 27, Lake Roosevelt 7
Rainier Beach 43, Roosevelt 0
Skyview 42, Mountain View 14
Union 48, Evergreen (Vancouver) 6
Woodinville 21, North Creek 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Shadle Park vs. Mt. Spokane, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/