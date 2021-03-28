WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
5-8-6
(five, eight, six)Hit 5
01-23-24-38-42
(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000Keno
05-07-17-19-20-25-26-29-32-37-43-50-51-57-59-63-64-68-69-78
(five, seven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)Match 4
03-05-11-16
(three, five, eleven, sixteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $152 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
