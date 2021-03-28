WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

5-8-6

(five, eight, six)

Hit 5

01-23-24-38-42

(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Keno

05-07-17-19-20-25-26-29-32-37-43-50-51-57-59-63-64-68-69-78

(five, seven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)

Match 4

03-05-11-16

(three, five, eleven, sixteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million