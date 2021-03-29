BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:45 p.m.

FEDERAL JUDICIAL VACANCIES

SEATTLE — U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are considering who might serve as new federal judges in the Western District of Washington state, after receiving recommendations from a selection panel charged with finding professionally and ethnically diverse candidates. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 570 words.

BOEING SOUTHWEST AIR

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines said Monday it is expanding its all-Boeing fleet with an order for 100 Max jets instead of buying planes from Europe’s Airbus. By David Koenig. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

MOUNT ST HELENS ROAD CONTROVERSY, Member Exchange

ST. HELENS, Wash. — Conservation groups and scientists are challenging a federal decision to build a road through the Mount St. Helens blast zone, saying it would damage more than two dozen decades worth of irreplaceable research plots. By Monica Samayoa of Oregon Public Broadcasting. SENT: 830 words.

EXPLAINING AMAZON UNION PUSH

NEW YORK — Nearly 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, are deciding whether they want to form a union, the biggest labor push in the online shopping giant’s history. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKC NCAA USC-GONZAGA PREVIEW

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga has spent its entire season pushing tempo, knocking down shots and rolling to comfortable wins with one of the best offenses college basketball has seen in two decades. SENT: 780 words.

FBC CAL POLY SEASON CANCELED: Cal Poly opts out of remainder of football season.

FBN CHIEFS REED: Chiefs bolster pass rush with deal for tackle Jarran Reed

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK COLLEGE: Western Washington University reports COVID-19 outbreak.

COUNCIL CANDIDATE ARREST: Yakima council candidate arrested on suspicion of assault.

VASHON ISLAND BOATS FIRE: Fire at Vashon Island marina destroys 2 boats.

OREGON PROTESTS: 4 arrested at Sunday protests in Salem.