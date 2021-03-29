Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys has died at a hospital in Indiana. Joseph Edward Duncan was on federal death row. The 58-year-old had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He was sentenced to death in 2008 following his conviction for the killing of 9-year-old Dylan Groene and three adults in Idaho. Following that conviction, Duncan was extradited to Southern California to be tried for the death of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Riverside County in 1997. Duncan pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison.

KALISPELL, mont. (AP) — After cataloging the return of grizzly bear to wild areas of northwest Montana, Tim Manley has spent much of the last three decades trying to help bears and people co-exist. Both humans and bears have become more numerous and widespread in the region, giving rise to frequent run-ins. The human-wildlife interface is now so expansive that conflicts emerge close to home and as a result of bird feeders, chicken coops, garbage cans, and other things that attract bears. Manley says most people call him asking, ‘Why is there a grizzly bear in my backyard and what are you going to do about it?’”

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of 17 environmental groups is speaking out against a key part of a sweeping plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to save salmon and steelhead. The groups said in a letter to Democratic senators in Oregon and Washington that the 35-year moratorium on fish- and dam-related lawsuits included in Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal was too high a price to pay in exchange for dam removal. Simpson last month released his $33 billion legislative concept to breach the dams and help affected communities, including farmers and cities that rely on shipping commerce such as Lewiston, Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. and state officials say ongoing Superfund cleanup work of radioactive and other contamination at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho has been successful at protecting humans and the environment. The five-year review by the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Environmental Quality and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality also says that potential exposures in areas that aren’t yet cleaned up are being controlled. Contamination at the 890-square-mile Energy Department site came from injection wells, unlined percolation ponds, pits where radioactive material from other states was dumped, and accidental spills mainly during the Cold War era before regulations to protect the environment were put in place.