Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state. The bill now heads back to the Senate for a final vote. The bill passed Sunday would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s west campus grounds.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House has canceled its Monday floor session, after another confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at the Capitol. The Statesman Journal reports an individual diagnosed with COVID 19 was last in the building on March 16, according to an announcement Sunday. Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek decided on Monday’s House cancellation “out of an abundance of caution,” said Lindsey O’Brien, Kotek’s chief of staff, adding some people are still waiting on test results. The next House floor session is expected to be Tuesday morning, unless there are additional COVID-19 diagnoses.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators clashed with a smaller number of right-wing protesters Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol grounds in Salem. Several arrests were made, though authorities didn’t immediately provide an exact figure. The Statesman Journal reports that protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy, Oregon, that was expected to arrive at the Capitol. The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.” Protesters on the sidewalks and in the street in Salem threw objects at a number of vehicles that drove by the Capitol with American flags, breaking some vehicles’ windows.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys has died at a hospital in Indiana. Joseph Edward Duncan was on federal death row. The 58-year-old had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He was sentenced to death in 2008 following his conviction for the killing of 9-year-old Dylan Groene and three adults in Idaho. Following that conviction, Duncan was extradited to Southern California to be tried for the death of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Riverside County in 1997. Duncan pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison.