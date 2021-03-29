Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top-seeded Gonzaga did against Creighton what it’s done throughout this unblemished season. Drew Timme scored 22 points and the top-seeded Bulldogs rolled past the fifth-seeded Bluejays with versatile offense and efficient defense to win 83-65 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Andrew Nembhard added 17 points for the Bulldogs, who have won a school-record 33 consecutive games and extended their Division I record to 26 straight double-digit wins. The Bulldogs will face sixth-seeded Southern California on Tuesday in the West regional final. Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points to lead the Bluejays, who were trying to reach their first Elite Eight since 1941.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Isaiah White scored 22 points and Southern California shut down Oregon’s potent offense to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2001 with an 82-68 win in the West Region semifinals. Pac-12 After Dark Indy style turned into a lights-out performance by USC. The Trojans clipped the high-flying Ducks with their length on the perimeter and 7-footer Evan Mobley in the middle. Offensively, the region’s No. 6 seed bobbed and weaved through the holes in Oregon’s defense, shooting 57% and 10 of 17 from 3. The all-around domination put three Pac-12 teams in the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years and gives USC a shot at undefeated Gonzaga in the regional final.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 122-117. Damian Lillard had 22 points and 11 assists for the Blazers. The Raptors lost for the 11th time in 12 games. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and eight rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points and eight assists for Toronto.

UNDATED (AP) — Dana Altman was quick to shoulder the blame after one of Oregon’s ugliest offensive performances of the season came at the wrong time and against an opponent the Ducks knew all too well. The Ducks lacked the answers to solve Southern California for the second time this season. Oregon’s season came to a crashing halt with an 82-68 loss to USC in the West Region semifinal. The Ducks were undone by struggles at the offensive end as they were unable to solve the length and size presented by the Trojans’ zone defense.