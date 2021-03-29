Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CONVICTED KILLER DIES

Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys has died at a hospital in Indiana. Joseph Edward Duncan was on federal death row. The 58-year-old had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He was sentenced to death in 2008 following his conviction for the killing of 9-year-old Dylan Groene and three adults in Idaho. Following that conviction, Duncan was extradited to Southern California to be tried for the death of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Riverside County in 1997. Duncan pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison.

EXCHANGE-GRIZZLY GURU

Grizzly guru tries to defuse human conflicts with bears

KALISPELL, mont. (AP) — After cataloging the return of grizzly bear to wild areas of northwest Montana, Tim Manley has spent much of the last three decades trying to help bears and people co-exist. Both humans and bears have become more numerous and widespread in the region, giving rise to frequent run-ins. The human-wildlife interface is now so expansive that conflicts emerge close to home and as a result of bird feeders, chicken coops, garbage cans, and other things that attract bears. Manley says most people call him asking, ‘Why is there a grizzly bear in my backyard and what are you going to do about it?’”

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS

Some green groups oppose lower Snake River dam removal plan

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of 17 environmental groups is speaking out against a key part of a sweeping plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to save salmon and steelhead. The groups said in a letter to Democratic senators in Oregon and Washington that the 35-year moratorium on fish- and dam-related lawsuits included in Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal was too high a price to pay in exchange for dam removal. Simpson last month released his $33 billion legislative concept to breach the dams and help affected communities, including farmers and cities that rely on shipping commerce such as Lewiston, Idaho.

NUCLEAR LAB-CLEANUP

Report: Radioactive cleanup at Idaho nuclear site working

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. and state officials say ongoing Superfund cleanup work of radioactive and other contamination at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho has been successful at protecting humans and the environment. The five-year review by the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Environmental Quality and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality also says that potential exposures in areas that aren’t yet cleaned up are being controlled. Contamination at the 890-square-mile Energy Department site came from injection wells, unlined percolation ponds, pits where radioactive material from other states was dumped, and accidental spills mainly during the Cold War era before regulations to protect the environment were put in place.

ACTIVIST ARREST-INJURIES

Idaho activist suspected of vandalism injured during arrest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Black Lives Matter Boise organizer and former university professor was injured this week during his arrest by police in Boise who said they believed he was involved in the vandalism of an Abraham Lincoln statue. The Idaho Press reported Thursday that officers with the Boise Police Department arrested 37-year-old Terry Wilson on Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor vandalism, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Police said Wilson resisted arrest. Wilson argued his arrest was unnecessarily violent. Wilson is being represented by an attorney with the National Lawyer’s Guild. He was released from Ada County Jail on March 23 after posting $900 bond.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE ACCESS

North Idaho expands vaccine access because of lack of demand

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A decline in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in far North Idaho prompted officials to open access to all people 16 and older, meanwhile demand remains strong in neighboring Spokane County in Washington state and supplies are still limited. The Spokesman-Review reports the Panhandle Health District announced Wednesday that providers in Benewah, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone and Bonner counties in Idaho are offering doses and appointments for all residents who are 16 and older. In Washington, vaccines will likely not open up to everyone 16 and older until a later date. President Joe Biden has set May 1 as the date for when states should be able to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults. There is more demand in Washington, however, which necessitates phases.