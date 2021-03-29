Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-WEAPONS BAN

House approves open carry ban at Capitol, permitted rallies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state. The bill now heads back to the Senate for a final vote. The bill passed Sunday would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s west campus grounds.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-COVID

Oregon House cancels floor session due to virus concern

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House has canceled its Monday floor session, after another confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at the Capitol. The Statesman Journal reports an individual diagnosed with COVID 19 was last in the building on March 16, according to an announcement Sunday. Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek decided on Monday’s House cancellation “out of an abundance of caution,” said Lindsey O’Brien, Kotek’s chief of staff, adding some people are still waiting on test results. The next House floor session is expected to be Tuesday morning, unless there are additional COVID-19 diagnoses.

OREGON PROTESTS

Left-wing, right-wing protesters clash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators clashed with a smaller number of right-wing protesters Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol grounds in Salem. Several arrests were made, though authorities didn’t immediately provide an exact figure. The Statesman Journal reports that protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy, Oregon, that was expected to arrive at the Capitol. The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.” Protesters on the sidewalks and in the street in Salem threw objects at a number of vehicles that drove by the Capitol with American flags, breaking some vehicles’ windows.

OREGON-FIRE-EVACUATIONS

Fire forces evacuations in Bend, Oregon

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Fires driven by high winds forced evacuations in and around Bend, Oregon. The Bulletin reports the evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon for a neighbborood in the southwest part of the city as well as a rural area west of the central Oregon community. Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a brush fire about 3:42 p.m. The fire had rekindled from a burn pile that was lit Saturday and spread quickly, driven by gusty winds.

AP-US-REDISTRICTING-STATES

Census data delay scrambles plans for state redistricting

A delay in census data is scrambling plans in some states to redraw districts for the U.S. House and state legislatures. The Census Bureau has said redistricting data that was supposed to be provided to states by the end of March won’t be ready until August or September. That’s after the deadline to finish redistricting in some states. As a result, states such as Oklahoma and Oregon are considering ways to use other population estimates to begin redistricting state House and Senate seats. Officials in other states, including North Carolina and Texas, have proposed delaying their 2022 primary elections.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS

Some green groups oppose lower Snake River dam removal plan

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of 17 environmental groups is speaking out against a key part of a sweeping plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to save salmon and steelhead. The groups said in a letter to Democratic senators in Oregon and Washington that the 35-year moratorium on fish- and dam-related lawsuits included in Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal was too high a price to pay in exchange for dam removal. Simpson last month released his $33 billion legislative concept to breach the dams and help affected communities, including farmers and cities that rely on shipping commerce such as Lewiston, Idaho.

BOYS SHOT

Teen shot in back at Salem elementary school dies

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One of two 17-year-old boys shot in the back at an Oregon elementary school has died. The shooting Wednesday in a parking lot at Four Corners Elementary School in Salem left one youth critically injured and the other with non-life-threatening injuries. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the more seriously wounded teenager died Saturday. KOIN-TV reports a teenager found after the shooting has been charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree theft. None of the youths has been publicly identified. The shooting remains under investigation.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DISABLED-ACCESS

Balky sign-ups complicate virus vaccinations for blind, deaf

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The confusing maze of websites, phone numbers and more required to sign up for an COVID-19 immunization in the United States is presenting a challenge for people who are visually impaired or hard of hearing. Providers are using multiple different systems that can vary by state and even cities. The blind and deaf says that often forces them to rely from others to help them get in line. In Oregon, Carla McQuillan can’t see and couldn’t use screen reader to make an appointment. Dante Little says he helped 20 disabled people in Alabama who couldn’t otherwise get shots.