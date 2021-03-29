Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-WEAPONS BAN

House approves open carry ban at Capitol, permitted rallies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state. The bill now heads back to the Senate for a final vote. The bill passed Sunday would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s west campus grounds.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-COVID

Oregon House cancels floor session due to virus concern

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House has canceled its Monday floor session, after another confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at the Capitol. The Statesman Journal reports an individual diagnosed with COVID 19 was last in the building on March 16, according to an announcement Sunday. Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek decided on Monday’s House cancellation “out of an abundance of caution,” said Lindsey O’Brien, Kotek’s chief of staff, adding some people are still waiting on test results. The next House floor session is expected to be Tuesday morning, unless there are additional COVID-19 diagnoses.

OREGON PROTESTS

Left-wing, right-wing protesters clash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators clashed with a smaller number of right-wing protesters Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol grounds in Salem. Several arrests were made, though authorities didn’t immediately provide an exact figure. The Statesman Journal reports that protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy, Oregon, that was expected to arrive at the Capitol. The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.” Protesters on the sidewalks and in the street in Salem threw objects at a number of vehicles that drove by the Capitol with American flags, breaking some vehicles’ windows.

CONVICTED KILLER DIES

Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys has died at a hospital in Indiana. Joseph Edward Duncan was on federal death row. The 58-year-old had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He was sentenced to death in 2008 following his conviction for the killing of 9-year-old Dylan Groene and three adults in Idaho. Following that conviction, Duncan was extradited to Southern California to be tried for the death of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Riverside County in 1997. Duncan pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison.

ASIAN HATE CRIMES-WESTERN STATES

2 in Seattle, San Francisco face anti-Asian hate charges

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, the latest in a series of rallies in response what many said has become a troubling surge of anti-Asian sentiments. Prosecutors in Seattle and San Francisco have charged men with hate crimes in separate incidents that authorities say targeted people of Asian descent. In Seattle, authorities say 51-year-old Christopher Hamner screamed profanities and threw things at cars in two incidents last week targeting women and children of Asian heritage. In San Francisco, 53-year-old Victor Humberto Brown faces hate crime charges and felony assault after police say he used an anti-Asian slur and punched an Asian American man multiple times at a bus stop.

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Deputy, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

YELM, Wash. (AP) — A Thurston County deputy and suspect are both hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting late Friday night. KOMO-TV reports that the deputy was sent to a home in Yelm on a call about a man who refused to leave the residence. Within two minutes of her arrival, the deputy radioed that she’d been stabbed and had fired shots at the man who attacked her. The deputy, who is in her 30s, was undergoing surgery and is in stable condition. The man was taken by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His condition wasn’t released.

CAPITOL-BREACH-PROUD-BOYS

Prosecutors ask court to jail Proud Boys leader before trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to order a North Carolina man jailed while awaiting trial on charges he plotted with other members of the far-right Proud Boys group to storm the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Justice Department prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday that 33-year-old Charles Donohoe played a key role in organizing a violent assault on the Capitol and celebrated online after the attack. The Marine Corps veteran was arrested on March 17 in North Carolina after he and three other alleged Proud Boys leaders were indicted on conspiracy charges.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS

Some green groups oppose lower Snake River dam removal plan

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of 17 environmental groups is speaking out against a key part of a sweeping plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to save salmon and steelhead. The groups said in a letter to Democratic senators in Oregon and Washington that the 35-year moratorium on fish- and dam-related lawsuits included in Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal was too high a price to pay in exchange for dam removal. Simpson last month released his $33 billion legislative concept to breach the dams and help affected communities, including farmers and cities that rely on shipping commerce such as Lewiston, Idaho.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-HOUSE BUDGET

Like Senate plan, House budget focused on pandemic recovery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House Democrats have released their two-year budget plan that uses a mix of state and federal money to increase spending in areas hit hardest by the pandemic. And like the Senate plan released a day earlier, it includes a new tax on capital gains. The $58 billion House plan comes in just under the Senate’s approximately $59 billion proposal, but both plans look to increase spending in areas like education, homelessness and housing and public health and health care. Both plans include a tax on stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets. The capital gains tax has has already passed the Senate and awaits a vote in the House.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE SCHOOLS

Seattle teachers’ union OKs agreement for classroom return

SEATTLE (AP) — The union representing 7,000 Seattle Public Schools employees has ratified an agreement to bring elementary students back into the classroom for in-person instruction on April 5. The Seattle Times reports the agreement makes official a return to school buildings for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle is Washington’s largest public school district with more than 50,000 students. The Seattle Education Association had 82% of members approve the deal this week. Under the agreement, elementary school students and secondary students with disabilities would return to buildings on April 5 — Gov. Jay Inslee’s deadline for districts to offer in-person instruction for young students.