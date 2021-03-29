WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
7-5-8
(seven, five, eight)Hit 5
09-12-20-23-31
(nine, twelve, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $155,000Keno
01-07-13-15-18-21-27-28-37-39-40-41-43-46-50-56-57-58-75-78
(one, seven, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-eight)Lotto
06-07-16-20-31-48
(six, seven, sixteen, twenty, thirty-one, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 millionMatch 4
04-07-20-24
(four, seven, twenty, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $152 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
