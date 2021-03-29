AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Mar. 29.

Monday, Mar. 29 9:30 AM Washington legislators brief media on new plastics bill – Washington state Sen. Mona Das and Liz Berry hold a media briefing with Plastic Free Washington / Washington Sin Plastico Coalition on ‘SSB 5022’, which bans expanded polystyrene, makes plastic foodware available by request, and establishes recycled content standards for beverage containers

Monday, Mar. 29 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing (virtual)

Monday, Mar. 29 6:00 PM Washington state renters and housing advocates call for extension of eviction moratoriums – Washington state renters, advocates, and organizations hold virtual kickoff event for ‘Stay Housed, Stay Healthy’ campaign, which calls for Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to extend the city and state eviction moratoriums, which have provided renters temporary relief during the pandemic

Monday, Mar. 29 Microsoft allows more employees to work at its headquarters – Microsoft begins allowing more employees to work from its headquarters in Redmond, WA, and nearby campuses * Most of its employees have been working from home since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but last week, the company announced that employees at its Redmond sites would be given the choice to return to those facilities, continue working remotely, or a mixture of both

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 30 10:00 AM Washington Post Live discussion on ‘Reimagining a Just Society’ – ‘Opportunity in Crisis: Reimagining a Just Society’ Washington Post Live virtual discussion, with former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland, and Ford Foundation President Darren Walker

Wednesday, Mar. 31 Washington state opens vaccines to all over-60s and those over 16 with an underlying condition – Washington state moves to 1B tiers 3 and 4 of its coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination plan, opening the vaccine to people 16 years of older with two or more co-morbidities; all people 60 years and older; people, staff, and volunteers in congregate living settings such as prisons and homeless shelters; and critical workers in congregate settings such as restaurants, construction, and manufacturing

