Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian coal company has paid a $60 million fine after pleading guilty in federal court involving pollution discharges that killed most of the fish in nearby waters, including in Montana and Idaho. The Missoulian reported that investigators in Canada found Teck Resources Limited discharged hazardous amounts of selenium and calcite into the Fording River from two coal mines north of Eureka, Montana. Selenium can cause reproductive damage in fish and other animals. Calcite blocks the growth of plants and insects the fish eat. Teck Resources President Don Lindsay apologized on Friday and took responsibility for the damage.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued his first veto of the 2021 legislative session. The Republican governor late Friday vetoed a bill involving the responsibilities of the chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission. Little in his veto message says the legislation added a level of red tape that goes against his core belief of good government. The legislation would have changed the law to require commissioners’ approval when the chairman makes certain administrative decisions. The bill passed the House 66-1 and the Senate 23-9. Legislative leaders didn’t immediately comment on whether they would seek to override the veto. That would take a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police in eastern Idaho say a man had his nose bitten off during a bar fight early Sunday morning. The Idaho State Journal reports the fight began during a birthday party celebration at the Odyssey Bar in Pocatello. Police didn’t release the names of the Pocatello men involved in the incident, but said one man was pinned on the ground and being punched in the face when he grabbed the puncher’s head and bit off his nose. Someone at the bar retrieved the nose and put it on ice so it could be reattached, and the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys has died at a hospital in Indiana. Joseph Edward Duncan was on federal death row. The 58-year-old had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He was sentenced to death in 2008 following his conviction for the killing of 9-year-old Dylan Groene and three adults in Idaho. Following that conviction, Duncan was extradited to Southern California to be tried for the death of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Riverside County in 1997. Duncan pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison.