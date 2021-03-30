Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Springfield city officials say their police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation. KEZI-TV reports City Manager Nancy Newton made the announcement Monday afternoon to staff regarding Police Chief Richard Lewis. Newton says Lewis will be on leave while the city conducts an “administrative personnel investigation.” She says the move to place Lewis on leave will protect the integrity of the investigation. Lt. Matt Neiwert will be acting chief. No further information was released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court records show an Oregon man was arrested in Florida on criminal charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack at the US Capitol. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a grand jury indicted Richard Harris and federal law enforcement officers took him into custody March 18. Jail records show Harris is being held at the Broward County Jail without bail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. On Friday, a federal judge ordered Harris detained until trial. Federal prosecutors have charged Harris with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction; and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say four people were arrested during demonstrations Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol Grounds in Salem that drew dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators and a smaller number of right-wing protesters. Oregon State Police say four men face charges like disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer. Protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy, Oregon, that was expected to arrive at the Capitol.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state. The bill now heads back to the Senate for a final vote. The bill passed Sunday would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s west campus grounds.