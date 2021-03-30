Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted to give free legal representation to renters facing eviction. The Seattle Times reports advocates say the legislation is a small investment that will help people stay in their homes and forestall the more expensive consequences of homelessness. It passed unanimously Monday with a notable change from Council President M. Lorena González making the offer available to tenants who are “indigent.” Indigent is broadly defined as someone unable to pay for a lawyer for the eviction proceeding. No documentation would be necessary beyond the person signing a form saying they couldn’t afford a lawyer. González said the change was necessary to ensure the law survives legal challenges.

YACOLT, Wash. (AP) — A U.S. Navy helicopter crew rescued the pilot and passenger of a small plane that went down near Yacolt, Washington. Authorities began searching for the plane after its pilot reported engine trouble Monday afternoon. The plane originated in Bend, Oregon and was headed to the Tacoma Narrows Airport. The pilot told air traffic controllers they were unable to maintain altitude and were descending. Air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the plane shortly before 4 p.m. That last radar contact gave rescue crews an idea where the plane went down. The helicopter crew spotted the aircraft near Jack Mountain around 9:30 p.m.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire’s private SpaceX flight has filled its two remaining seats with two longtime space fans. The newest passengers are a scientist-educator from Arizona and a Seattle-area data engineer whose college buddy actually won the seat in a lottery but gave him the prize. The two were introduced Tuesday as the newest crew members. They will join tech businessman Jared Isaacman, who’s paying for the three-day ride around the globe this fall while also raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. An employee of St. Jude’s was previously selected as a passenger.

MIAMI (AP) — Two women wanted in connection with the death of a Seattle woman in Texas last year have been arrested in Florida. Forty-nine-year-old Nina Tamar Marano was arrested last week near Miami. And 57-year-old Lisa Dykes was arrested Saturday near Orlando. Authorities in Texas said they’re still searching for 31-year-old Charles Beltran. They’re suspected of killing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez. She disappeared in October after leaving a Dallas nightclub during a visit from Seattle. Her body was recovered last week in Texas. Police say they traced the woman’s cellphone to a home shared by Beltran and Dykes.