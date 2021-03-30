ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

16-18-23-24-38

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $896,000

Mega Millions

11-37-47-53-56, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(eleven, thirty-seven, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Pick 3 Day

5-6-8

(five, six, eight)

Pick 3 Night

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

Pick 4 Day

2-6-0-1

(two, six, zero, one)

Pick 4 Night

4-1-3-1

(four, one, three, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million