Idaho News Coverage Advisory

NUCLEAR WASTE-IDAHO

BOISE — U.S. officials have released the latest plan to send low-level radioactive waste to Idaho from a South Carolina facility that converts enriched uranium into fuel for nuclear reactors. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 437 words.

UNIVERSITY OFFICIAL-CHARGES

MOSCOW — Prosecutors in Idaho have charged the former University of Idaho associate director of alumni relations with multiple felonies after he was accused of allegedly spending more than $2,700 in unauthorized transactions on his university purchase card. SENT: 215 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARMWORKER VACCINE CLINNIC

BOARDMAN, Ore. — A pilot program in eastern Oregon offered more than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to farmworkers and food processing workers at a targeted clinic that’s part of a new approach to reaching Oregon’s most vulnerable. An AP Member Exchange by Bryce Dole. SENT: 833 words.

VETERANS HOME-SUPERINTENDENT: Massachusetts veterans’ home superintendent finalists named