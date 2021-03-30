Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CANADIAN COAL MINE-FINE

Canadian coal company pays $60M for environmental damage

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian coal company has paid a $60 million fine after pleading guilty in federal court involving pollution discharges that killed most of the fish in nearby waters, including in Montana and Idaho. The Missoulian reported that investigators in Canada found Teck Resources Limited discharged hazardous amounts of selenium and calcite into the Fording River from two coal mines north of Eureka, Montana. Selenium can cause reproductive damage in fish and other animals. Calcite blocks the growth of plants and insects the fish eat. Teck Resources President Don Lindsay apologized on Friday and took responsibility for the damage.

FIRST VETO-IDAHO

Idaho governor issues first veto of 2021 legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued his first veto of the 2021 legislative session. The Republican governor late Friday vetoed a bill involving the responsibilities of the chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission. Little in his veto message says the legislation added a level of red tape that goes against his core belief of good government. The legislation would have changed the law to require commissioners’ approval when the chairman makes certain administrative decisions. The bill passed the House 66-1 and the Senate 23-9. Legislative leaders didn’t immediately comment on whether they would seek to override the veto. That would take a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber.

BAR FIGHT-NOSE BITTEN

Pocatello police: Man’s nose bitten off during bar fight

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police in eastern Idaho say a man had his nose bitten off during a bar fight early Sunday morning. The Idaho State Journal reports the fight began during a birthday party celebration at the Odyssey Bar in Pocatello. Police didn’t release the names of the Pocatello men involved in the incident, but said one man was pinned on the ground and being punched in the face when he grabbed the puncher’s head and bit off his nose. Someone at the bar retrieved the nose and put it on ice so it could be reattached, and the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital.

CONVICTED KILLER DIES

Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys has died at a hospital in Indiana. Joseph Edward Duncan was on federal death row. The 58-year-old had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He was sentenced to death in 2008 following his conviction for the killing of 9-year-old Dylan Groene and three adults in Idaho. Following that conviction, Duncan was extradited to Southern California to be tried for the death of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Riverside County in 1997. Duncan pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison.

EXCHANGE-GRIZZLY GURU

Grizzly guru tries to defuse human conflicts with bears

KALISPELL, mont. (AP) — After cataloging the return of grizzly bear to wild areas of northwest Montana, Tim Manley has spent much of the last three decades trying to help bears and people co-exist. Both humans and bears have become more numerous and widespread in the region, giving rise to frequent run-ins. The human-wildlife interface is now so expansive that conflicts emerge close to home and as a result of bird feeders, chicken coops, garbage cans, and other things that attract bears. Manley says most people call him asking, ‘Why is there a grizzly bear in my backyard and what are you going to do about it?’”

CONTAGIOUS RABBIT DISEASE

Deadly rabbit disease reported for first time in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a contagious disease that kills rabbits has been detected for the first time in Idaho. Boise State Public Radio reports two dead jackrabbits near the Boise Airport were confirmed to have tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, or RHD, on Thursday. The disease isn’t known to affect humans, livestock or other species of pets, but it is deadly and easily spread among rabbits. Idaho state veterinarian Dr. Scott Leibsle says domestic rabbit owners need to take steps to protect their colonies, like elevating them off the ground if possible. He says people should also minimize any interaction with wild rabbits.