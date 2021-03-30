Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE CHIEF-INVESTIGATION

Springfield police chief placed on leave amid investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Springfield city officials say their police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation. KEZI-TV reports City Manager Nancy Newton made the announcement Monday afternoon to staff regarding Police Chief Richard Lewis. Newton says Lewis will be on leave while the city conducts an “administrative personnel investigation.” She says the move to place Lewis on leave will protect the integrity of the investigation. Lt. Matt Neiwert will be acting chief. No further information was released.

CAPITOL RIOTS-OREGON

3rd Oregon man arrested in attack on the U.S. Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court records show an Oregon man was arrested in Florida on criminal charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack at the US Capitol. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a grand jury indicted Richard Harris and federal law enforcement officers took him into custody March 18. Jail records show Harris is being held at the Broward County Jail without bail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. On Friday, a federal judge ordered Harris detained until trial. Federal prosecutors have charged Harris with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction; and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

OREGON PROTESTS

4 arrested at Sunday protests in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say four people were arrested during demonstrations Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol Grounds in Salem that drew dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators and a smaller number of right-wing protesters. Oregon State Police say four men face charges like disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer. Protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy, Oregon, that was expected to arrive at the Capitol.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-WEAPONS BAN

House approves open carry ban at Capitol, permitted rallies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state. The bill now heads back to the Senate for a final vote. The bill passed Sunday would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s west campus grounds.

TEENS ESCAPE JAIL

3 teens escape from correctional facility after assault

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — Three teenagers escaped the McLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn early Sunday after authorities said they attacked a staff member. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Youth Authority says the three young men who escaped through a fence early Sunday are considered a risk to themselves or others and urged anyone who sees them to call 911. The three were identified as Preston Andrizzi, who was convicted of second-degree assault in Marion County; Anthony Fitz-Henry, adjudicated for second-degree burglary in Marion County; and Christian Goin, adjudicated for fourth-degree assault in Linn County. All three are from the Salem and Albany areas.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-COVID

Oregon House cancels floor session due to virus concern

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House has canceled its Monday floor session, after another confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at the Capitol. The Statesman Journal reports an individual diagnosed with COVID 19 was last in the building on March 16, according to an announcement Sunday. Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek decided on Monday’s House cancellation “out of an abundance of caution,” said Lindsey O’Brien, Kotek’s chief of staff, adding some people are still waiting on test results. The next House floor session is expected to be Tuesday morning, unless there are additional COVID-19 diagnoses.

OREGON PROTESTS

Left-wing, right-wing protesters clash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators clashed with a smaller number of right-wing protesters Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol grounds in Salem. Several arrests were made, though authorities didn’t immediately provide an exact figure. The Statesman Journal reports that protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy, Oregon, that was expected to arrive at the Capitol. The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.” Protesters on the sidewalks and in the street in Salem threw objects at a number of vehicles that drove by the Capitol with American flags, breaking some vehicles’ windows.

OREGON-FIRE-EVACUATIONS

Fire forces evacuations in Bend, Oregon

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Fires driven by high winds forced evacuations in and around Bend, Oregon. The Bulletin reports the evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon for a neighbborood in the southwest part of the city as well as a rural area west of the central Oregon community. Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a brush fire about 3:42 p.m. The fire had rekindled from a burn pile that was lit Saturday and spread quickly, driven by gusty winds.