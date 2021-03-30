Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PLANE CRASH-RESCUE

Pilot, passenger rescued after plane went down near Yacolt

YACOLT, Wash. (AP) — A U.S. Navy helicopter crew rescued the pilot and passenger of a small plane that went down near Yacolt, Washington. Authorities began searching for the plane after its pilot reported engine trouble Monday afternoon. The plane originated in Bend, Oregon and was headed to the Tacoma Narrows Airport. The pilot told air traffic controllers they were unable to maintain altitude and were descending. Air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the plane shortly before 4 p.m. That last radar contact gave rescue crews an idea where the plane went down. The helicopter crew spotted the aircraft near Jack Mountain around 9:30 p.m.

PRIVATE SPACEFLIGHT

Two space fans get seats on billionaire’s private flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire’s private SpaceX flight has filled its two remaining seats with two longtime space fans. The newest passengers are a scientist-educator from Arizona and a Seattle-area data engineer whose college buddy actually won the seat in a lottery but gave him the prize. The two were introduced Tuesday as the newest crew members. They will join tech businessman Jared Isaacman, who’s paying for the three-day ride around the globe this fall while also raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. An employee of St. Jude’s was previously selected as a passenger.

FUGITIVES ARRESTED-FLORIDA

2 sought in Seattle woman’s death in Texas caught in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Two women wanted in connection with the death of a Seattle woman in Texas last year have been arrested in Florida. Forty-nine-year-old Nina Tamar Marano was arrested last week near Miami. And 57-year-old Lisa Dykes was arrested Saturday near Orlando. Authorities in Texas said they’re still searching for 31-year-old Charles Beltran. They’re suspected of killing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez. She disappeared in October after leaving a Dallas nightclub during a visit from Seattle. Her body was recovered last week in Texas. Police say they traced the woman’s cellphone to a home shared by Beltran and Dykes.

FEDERAL JUDICIAL VACANCIES

Diverse panel recommends US judge candidates in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are considering who might serve as new judges on the badly understaffed federal bench in the Western District of Washington state, after receiving recommendations from a selection panel charged with finding professionally and ethnically diverse candidates. The Democrats are expected to forward names to President Joe Biden, who will nominate judges who must be confirmed by the Senate. Five of the seven full-time, active district judge positions at the federal courthouses in Seattle and Tacoma are vacant — the highest ratio in the country — and the district’s semi-retired senior judges have been picking up much of the slack.

SEATTLE PROTESTS-SENTENCE

Man gets 3 years prison for burning Seattle police cars

SEATTLE (AP) — A 21-year-old Edmonds man will serve more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to torching two police cars using Molotov cocktails during Seattle protests against racism and police violence last year. The Seattle Times reports Kelly Jackson was identified in video and by witnesses as the person who threw the incendiary devices on May 30, when thousands gathered downtown, most to peacefully protest the police killing of George Floyd. Some in the crowd threw items at police, who reacted with pepper spray and tear gas. Five police cars were burned and businesses were looted and vandalized. Thomas was arrested several days later after police identified him using surveillance video.

OREGON PROTESTS

4 arrested at Sunday protests in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say four people were arrested during demonstrations Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol Grounds in Salem that drew dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators and a smaller number of right-wing protesters. Oregon State Police say four men face charges like disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer. Protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy, Oregon, that was expected to arrive at the Capitol.

COUNCIL CANDIDATE-ARREST

Yakima council candidate arrested on suspicion of assault

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Yakima City Council candidate has been arrested on suspicion of assault, harassment, and malicious mischief. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 28-year-old Garth McKinney is accused of striking a 26-year-old woman, throwing his motorcycle helmet through her parents’ apartment window and pointing a gun at them. McKinney is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He remained in the Yakima County jail Monday morning, according to the jail’s log. McKinney is seeking a District 6 seat on the City Council. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney to comment on his case.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE

Western Washington University reports COVID-19 outbreak

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Western Washington University in Bellingham has reported 30 positive COVID-19 cases involving students living in residence halls in the past week. The Bellingham Herald reports that according to a school alert sent out Monday, Western’s Student Health Center and the Whatcom County Health Department have tied the sharp increase in new cases to the residence areas. Officials said further contact tracing will be needed to determine the cause for these increases. The spring quarter beings Tuesday.

VASHON ISLAND-BOATS-FIRE

Fire at Vashon Island marina destroys 2 boats

VASHON, Wash. (AP) — Two boats were destroyed after an explosion led to a large fire at a marina on Vashon Island Monday morning. KOMO reports the fire broke out at Quartermaster Marina just after 4 a.m. and video from a witness showed flames shooting several feet in the sky. Firefighters had to deal with icy piers to get to the scene but once they arrived they found two boats burning at the marina, according to Vashon Island Fire & Rescue. Some firefighters were able to knock down the flames while others pushed nearby boats out away from danger, but neither fire was doused until the boats eventually sank. No one was on board either boat when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-WEAPONS BAN

House approves open carry ban at Capitol, permitted rallies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state. The bill now heads back to the Senate for a final vote. The bill passed Sunday would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s west campus grounds.