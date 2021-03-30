AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 30.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 30 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene discusses her Information Transparency and Personal Data Control Act (virtual) – NDN webinar with Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, who discusses her Information Transparency and Personal Data Control Act, legislation which would ‘create a national data privacy standard to protect our most personal information’

Weblinks: http://www.ndn.org, https://twitter.com/NDN_NPI

Contacts: NDN, info@ndn.org, 1 202 544 9200

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3216159438874/WN_jvftR08RS8Gsh6Xp0-RU_Q?midqs=X3K3bh7H1T1QJ914k72DyQ==

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 01 NIKE Inc: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/?toggle=events, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828