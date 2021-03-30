Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Want to know more about the AP’s coverage plans for the week? Sign up for our Monday and Friday lookahead newsletters.

Oregon at 3:00 p.m.

CAPITOL BREACH PROUD BOYS

FBI agents recruited a Proud Boys leader to provide them with information about antifa networks months before he was charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right extremist group, a defense attorney says. By Michael Kunzelman, Michael Balsalmo and Gillian Flaccus SENT: 1010 words. With AP photos.

LAST BLOCKBUSTER

BEND, Ore. — The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth in 2019. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” has spurred even more visitors to the unassuming location. SENT: 750 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FARM WORKER VACCINE CLINIC, AP Member Exchange

BOARDMAN, Ore. — A pilot program in eastern Oregon offered more than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to farmworkers and food processing workers at a targeted clinic that’s part of a new approach to reaching Oregon’s most vulnerable. By Bryce Dole of the East Oregonian. SENT: 830 words.

SPORTS

SOC–NWSL-ALLY

The National Women’s Soccer League has added Ally to a growing list of sponsors. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 240 words.

BKC NCAA TOURNAMENT

Another contender emerged from the mist at the NCAA Tournament — nothing dramatic, mind you, like in the movies, because we already knew No. 1 seed Baylor was very good. By Jim Litke. SENT: 640 words.

IN BRIEF

PLANE CRASH RESCUE: Pilot, passenger rescued after plane went down near Yacolt.

VIRUS OUTBREAK COFFEE SHOP FINED: Bend coffee shop fined $27K over alleged COVID-19 violations.

POLICE SHOOTING JUSTIFIED: Grand Jury: Police shooting of Springfield murder suspect justified.

WOMAN FATALLY SHOT: Name of woman shot and killed Sunday in Portland released.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY SENTENCE: Man sentenced to 17 years in child pornography case.

PRINCIPAL ON LEAVE: Vancouver high school principal remains on administrative leave.

The AP-Portland, Ore.