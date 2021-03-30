AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 30.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 30 9:30 AM King County Executive Constantine highlights expansion of program providing employment to the homeless – King County Executive Dow Constantine joins King County Conservation Corps, which offers dignified employment opportunities to people experiencing homelessness and poverty while cleaning and removing graffiti from urban unincorporated areas

Location: 9988 15th Ave SW, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Alex Fryer, King County Government, alex.fryer@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 7966

https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/93922687032 * Passcode: 482225

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 30 9:45 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen discusses return to in-person learning with Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Chrys Sweeting and Eagle Creek Principal Bethany Belisle, Eagle Creek Elementary, 1216 E 5th St, Arlington, WA (9:45 AM PDT); rides new electric bus with Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, 3225 Cedar St, Everett, WA (2:00 PM PST), and visits Shawn O’Donnell’s Grill and 122 128th St SE, Everett, WA (3:15 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks and social distancing are required. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 30 10:00 AM Washington Post Live discussion on ‘Reimagining a Just Society’ – ‘Opportunity in Crisis: Reimagining a Just Society’ Washington Post Live virtual discussion, with former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland, and Ford Foundation President Darren Walker

Weblinks: http://washingtonpostlive.com, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Molly Gannon Conway, The Washington Post communications, molly.gannon@washpost.com, 1 703 489 2955 , https://twitter.com/WashPostPr

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 30 11:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee in Skagit County, discussing his climate legislation at a press conference with Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Chairman Steve Edwards, IBEW Executive Director Matthew Hepner, and state Reps. Debra Lekanoff and Alex Ramel (11:00 AM PDT); touring Skagit Valley College Marine Technology Center (11:45 AM PDT); visiting Centennial Elementary School (1:15 PM PDT); holding a roundtable at Centennial Elementary School (2:00 PM PDT); holding a media scrum (2:30 PM PDT); and meeting with Garden Path Fermentation to discuss Working Washington Grant (3:05 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

Press must confirm with Josie.Ellison@gov.wa.gov to attend to attend climate action press conference * meeting with Garden Path Fermentation closed to press * All other events invited pool media only

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 30 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses small business relief in American Rescue Plan (virtual) – Dem Sen. Patty Murray holds a virtual roundtable discussion with Spokane, WA, area small business leaders to highlight relief provisions for small business owners that are included in the American Rescue Plan

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call by emailing charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 30 3:00 PM DivestSPD holds rally calling on Seattle Foundation to cut grants to Seattle Police Foundation

Location: Seattle Foundation, 1601 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.dsausa.org, https://twitter.com/DemSocialists

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 31 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses vaccine equity with Washington state public health leaders (virtual) – Dem Sen. Patty Murray holds a virtual roundtable discussion with Washington state public health leaders to discuss vaccine equity and how the American Rescue Plan ‘will help get vaccines to historically marginalized communities’

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call by emailing charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 31 Washington state opens vaccines to all over-60s and those over 16 with an underlying condition – Washington state moves to 1B tiers 3 and 4 of its coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination plan, opening the vaccine to people 16 years of older with two or more co-morbidities; all people 60 years and older; people, staff, and volunteers in congregate living settings such as prisons and homeless shelters; and critical workers in congregate settings such as restaurants, construction, and manufacturing

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 01 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses homelessness in Seattle (virtual) – Dem Sen. Patty Murray holds a virtual roundtable discussion with housing providers in Seattle to discuss ‘the importance of, and continued need for, federal housing support during the pandemic’

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call by emailing charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov