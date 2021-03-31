Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PHOENIX (AP) — Dozens of people arrested in the siege at the U.S. Capitol have apologized and expressed regret as the consequences of their actions sink in. The ramifications include potential job losses, financial ruin, time behind bars and ignominy beyond their lifetimes as images from the riot make their way into history books. It’s impossible to discern who’s sincerely sorry and who’s expressing contrition in a bid for leniency from the courts. The most well-known apologies have come from Phoenix resident Jacob Chansley, who sported face paint and a furry hat with horns, and by Idaho resident Josiah Colt, who was photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released the latest plan to send low-level radioactive waste to Idaho from South Carolina facility that converts enriched uranium into fuel for nuclear reactors. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday signed off on sending the material. The waste includes sludge and debris generated from uranium recovery and is contaminated with low enriched uranium. It’s enough to fill about 430 dump trucks. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the waste transfer following an environmental study. The waste coming to the Idaho facility is not spent nuclear fuel but waste generated during the production of fuel.

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho have charged the former University of Idaho associate director of alumni relations with multiple felonies after he was accused of allegedly spending more than $2,700 in unauthorized transactions on his university purchase card. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported that 49-year-old Tim Helmke of Moscow was charged with one count of misuse of public money by a public employee and two counts of forgery relating to purchases made between 2019 and 2020. An arraignment is scheduled for next Monday. It was not immediately known if Helmke had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf in response to the allegations.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian coal company has paid a $60 million fine after pleading guilty in federal court involving pollution discharges that killed most of the fish in nearby waters, including in Montana and Idaho. The Missoulian reported that investigators in Canada found Teck Resources Limited discharged hazardous amounts of selenium and calcite into the Fording River from two coal mines north of Eureka, Montana. Selenium can cause reproductive damage in fish and other animals. Calcite blocks the growth of plants and insects the fish eat. Teck Resources President Don Lindsay apologized on Friday and took responsibility for the damage.