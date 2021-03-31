Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After a week of cancelled floor sessions, due to multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Capitol, Oregon’s House of Representatives returned action. A computer program, that will read hundreds of pages of proposed bills, also debuted on Tuesday after Republicans again denied a motion to suspend the full reading of bills before final vote — a tactic that can add hours, even to simple legislation, and has been used by the party in the minority as frustrations about priorities of the 2021 session increase. The motion, which failed to muster a two-thirds majority, lead to chilly reactions from Democrats — calling Republican lawmakers’ actions “reckless and pointless.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is conducting an independent investigation into misconduct at Oregon Health & Science University after a recent lawsuit alleging workplace harassment. KOIN reports President Danny Jacobs and Board of Directors Chairman Wayne Monfries sent a letter Tuesday announcing they have retained Hodder “to conduct a comprehensive, independent investigation of OHSU’s workplace environment related to sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and racism.” Earlier this month, a woman filed a $45 million lawsuit against a doctor who was working as a resident at OHSU during the alleged abuse.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who jumped out of the backseat of a moving sheriff’s patrol car on Interstate 5 in southwestern Washington is in critical condition. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol said Tuesday that Sara Gottwig-Carr was arrested Monday on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence and interfering with a 911 call. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says while she was handcuffed in the back of a deputy’s car, Gottwig-Carr unfastened her seat belt and jumped out of the passenger side window while the car was traveling at “freeway speeds” in Vancouver.

UNDATED (AP) — A defense attorney says FBI agents recruited a Proud Boys leader to provide them with information about anti-fascist activists several months before he was charged with joining other members of the far-right extremist group in storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing late Monday, the lawyer for Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs says the Florida man agreed to provide the FBI with information about “antifa networks” after an agent contacted him in late July 2020 and arranged to meet at a restaurant, The claim buttresses a widely held view among left-leaning ideological opponents of the Proud Boys that law enforcement has coddled them and condoned their violence.