Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Just in time for the asparagus harvest that will employ large numbers of farm workers, the federal government will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Yakima, Washngton. The state’s first federal mass vaccination center is located at the Central Washington State Fair Park. It opened Wednesday and will administer close to 1,200 doses of vaccine per day. That’s according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which operates the site along with state and local officials.Vaccine will come there directly from the federal government rather than from the state’s weekly allocation. The additional doses will help vaccinate more Washingtonians, including those in rural and agricultural communities that have been particularly hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARLINGTON, Ore. (AP) — A company operating Oregon’s only hazardous waste landfill says it needs more space as it anticipates a future influx of waste. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports military cleanups and federal Superfund sites are among the reasons cited by Chemical Waste Management to expand its hazardous waste operation outside the Columbia River town of Arlington. Company spokesperson Jackie Lang says the expansion is about making sure that dangerous materials and potentially dangerous materials are managed safely in the years ahead. The current hazardous waste landfill sits on a nearly 1,300-acre plot next to Oregon’s largest solid waste landfill. The United States lists one hazardous waste landfill facility in Oregon, one in Idaho and none in Washington.

SEATTLE (AP) — A legal-aid group in Washington state has sued the state Department of Corrections, demanding that state prison inmates immediately receive COVID-19 vaccines. The Seattle Times reported that Columbia Legal Services filed the class-action lawsuit on Tuesday seeking an order that would also ban direct contact with inmates by employees and contractors who refuse to be inoculated. The lawsuit claims the state’s refusal to promptly vaccinate about 15,000 inmates violates the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Agency spokesperson Jacque Coe said the department will continue to follow the state published vaccine phase schedule.

BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer pleaded not guilty a harassment charge after he allegedly got into an altercation outside a Burlington bar and threatened people with a loaded handgun. Leventine James Hall was charged with one count of harassment with threats to kill after the March 23 incident. Hall had been drinking when he tried to break up an altercation between two men. Hall, who was reportedly intoxicated, was pushed to the ground, got up, walked to a vehicle and pulled out a loaded handgun. He’s accused of making threats toward the two men. Hall’s lawyer says he intends to show self-defense was involved.