Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga got on a roll and put on a show, moving to 30-0 on the season and cruising into the Final Four with an 85-66 victory against Southern California. Drew Timme scored 23 points to help the top-seeded and top-ranked Bulldogs become the third team to bring an undefeated record into the Final Four since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The last team to go undefeated was Indiana in 1976. On Saturday in the national semifinals, the Bulldogs will face the winner of a later Elite Eight matchup between UCLA and Michigan.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga’s countdown to perfection has ticked to two. The Bulldogs are back in the Final Four, two wins from becoming the first undefeated team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. And, after all those upsets, the March Madness apex in the Hoosier State will be a high-seeded affair. Gonzaga is a No. 1 seed. So is Baylor. Houston, a 2. UCLA is an 11, but it’s also the all-time leaders in national championships. There also will be a trip down Southwest Conference memory lane on the Texas side of the bracket.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga is so easy on the eyes when attacking that it’s easy to overlook how fast they got the ball back. So when someone asked coach Mark Few about their defense before an Elite Eight matchup against USC, he jumped at the chance. Few lauded their “off-the-chart performances” and “terrific halves” in the less-glamorous side of the game. A day later, his defense dropped an anvil on the Trojans to make the Final Four. Michigan, the bracket’s other No. 1 seed, played decent defense against everyone in a UCLA jersey, except Johnny Juzang, and man, did he make them pay.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Official Bert Smith collapsed on the floor early in the Elite Eight game between Gonzaga and Southern California and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher. Smith had just set up on the baseline as the Trojans were moving onto offense when he collapsed and hit his head on the floor. He stayed down for about five minutes, and then was able to stand up and move to a nearby stretcher. He was alert and sitting up with his arms crossed as he was taken off the court. In a statement, NCAA spokesman David Worlock said Smith is stable and won’t be transported to a hospital.