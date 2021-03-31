ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

05-06-21-24-42

(five, six, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Lotto America

17-18-21-35-42, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.38 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

Pick 3 Day

9-3-8

(nine, three, eight)

Pick 3 Night

7-5-6

(seven, five, six)

Pick 4 Day

8-3-9-3

(eight, three, nine, three)

Pick 4 Night

7-9-9-1

(seven, nine, nine, one)

Powerball

03-10-44-55-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(three, ten, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Weekly Grand

10-11-25-30-32

(ten, eleven, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two)