Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL BREACH-REGRETS

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

PHOENIX (AP) — Dozens of people arrested in the siege at the U.S. Capitol have apologized and expressed regret as the consequences of their actions sink in. The ramifications include potential job losses, financial ruin, time behind bars and ignominy beyond their lifetimes as images from the riot make their way into history books. It’s impossible to discern who’s sincerely sorry and who’s expressing contrition in a bid for leniency from the courts. The most well-known apologies have come from Phoenix resident Jacob Chansley, who sported face paint and a furry hat with horns, and by Idaho resident Josiah Colt, who was photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony.

NUCLEAR WASTE-IDAHO

US officials OK plan to send radioactive waste to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released the latest plan to send low-level radioactive waste to Idaho from South Carolina facility that converts enriched uranium into fuel for nuclear reactors. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday signed off on sending the material. The waste includes sludge and debris generated from uranium recovery and is contaminated with low enriched uranium. It’s enough to fill about 430 dump trucks. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the waste transfer following an environmental study. The waste coming to the Idaho facility is not spent nuclear fuel but waste generated during the production of fuel.

UNIVERSITY OFFICIAL-CHARGES

Ex-Idaho university employee faces money misuse charges

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho have charged the former University of Idaho associate director of alumni relations with multiple felonies after he was accused of allegedly spending more than $2,700 in unauthorized transactions on his university purchase card. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported that 49-year-old Tim Helmke of Moscow was charged with one count of misuse of public money by a public employee and two counts of forgery relating to purchases made between 2019 and 2020. An arraignment is scheduled for next Monday. It was not immediately known if Helmke had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf in response to the allegations.

CANADIAN COAL MINE-FINE

Canadian coal company pays $60M for environmental damage

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian coal company has paid a $60 million fine after pleading guilty in federal court involving pollution discharges that killed most of the fish in nearby waters, including in Montana and Idaho. The Missoulian reported that investigators in Canada found Teck Resources Limited discharged hazardous amounts of selenium and calcite into the Fording River from two coal mines north of Eureka, Montana. Selenium can cause reproductive damage in fish and other animals. Calcite blocks the growth of plants and insects the fish eat. Teck Resources President Don Lindsay apologized on Friday and took responsibility for the damage.

FIRST VETO-IDAHO

Idaho governor issues first veto of 2021 legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued his first veto of the 2021 legislative session. The Republican governor late Friday vetoed a bill involving the responsibilities of the chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission. Little in his veto message says the legislation added a level of red tape that goes against his core belief of good government. The legislation would have changed the law to require commissioners’ approval when the chairman makes certain administrative decisions. The bill passed the House 66-1 and the Senate 23-9. Legislative leaders didn’t immediately comment on whether they would seek to override the veto. That would take a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber.

BAR FIGHT-NOSE BITTEN

Pocatello police: Man’s nose bitten off during bar fight

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police in eastern Idaho say a man had his nose bitten off during a bar fight early Sunday morning. The Idaho State Journal reports the fight began during a birthday party celebration at the Odyssey Bar in Pocatello. Police didn’t release the names of the Pocatello men involved in the incident, but said one man was pinned on the ground and being punched in the face when he grabbed the puncher’s head and bit off his nose. Someone at the bar retrieved the nose and put it on ice so it could be reattached, and the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital.