Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

OREGON LEGISLATURE-HOUSE RESUMES

Oregon House of Reps. return to long floor session day

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After a week of cancelled floor sessions, due to multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Capitol, Oregon’s House of Representatives returned action. A computer program, that will read hundreds of pages of proposed bills, also debuted on Tuesday after Republicans again denied a motion to suspend the full reading of bills before final vote — a tactic that can add hours, even to simple legislation, and has been used by the party in the minority as frustrations about priorities of the 2021 session increase. The motion, which failed to muster a two-thirds majority, lead to chilly reactions from Democrats — calling Republican lawmakers’ actions “reckless and pointless.”

HOLDER INVESTIGATION

Former AG Holder to investigate OHSU harssment complaints

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is conducting an independent investigation into misconduct at Oregon Health & Science University after a recent lawsuit alleging workplace harassment. KOIN reports President Danny Jacobs and Board of Directors Chairman Wayne Monfries sent a letter Tuesday announcing they have retained Hodder “to conduct a comprehensive, independent investigation of OHSU’s workplace environment related to sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and racism.” Earlier this month, a woman filed a $45 million lawsuit against a doctor who was working as a resident at OHSU during the alleged abuse.

ARRESTED WOMAN JUMPS

Woman critical after jumping out of moving patrol car

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who jumped out of the backseat of a moving sheriff’s patrol car on Interstate 5 in southwestern Washington is in critical condition. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol said Tuesday that Sara Gottwig-Carr was arrested Monday on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence and interfering with a 911 call. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says while she was handcuffed in the back of a deputy’s car, Gottwig-Carr unfastened her seat belt and jumped out of the passenger side window while the car was traveling at “freeway speeds” in Vancouver.

AP-US-CAPITOL-BREACH-PROUD-BOYS

Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa

A defense attorney says FBI agents recruited a Proud Boys leader to provide them with information about anti-fascist activists several months before he was charged with joining other members of the far-right extremist group in storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing late Monday, the lawyer for Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs says the Florida man agreed to provide the FBI with information about “antifa networks” after an agent contacted him in late July 2020 and arranged to meet at a restaurant, The claim buttresses a widely held view among left-leaning ideological opponents of the Proud Boys that law enforcement has coddled them and condoned their violence.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COFFEE SHOP FINED

Bend coffee shop fined $27K over alleged COVID-19 violations

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Occupational Safety & Health has fined a Bend coffee shop more than $27,000 for allegedly violating three standards meant to protect employees from the coronavirus disease. State officials said in a news release Tuesday that Kevista willfully continued to potentially expose workers to the virus, despite a public health order limiting the capacity of indoor dining to zero. The citation resulted from an inspection after multiple complaints. Officials say during the inspection owners Krista and Kevin Lauinger said they chose to re-open even though they were aware it went against workplace health requirements. KTVZ-TV reports the coffee shop plans to appeal the fine.

LAST BLOCKBUSTER

World’s last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth in 2019. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” has spurred even more visitors to the unassuming location in a strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. The movie focuses on the manager’s day-to-day work running the store, which became the last in the world when the Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, closed two years ago. The movie by two local filmmakers peaked at No. 4 in the U.S. after it began streaming on Netflix on March 15.

FATAL REDWOOD FALL

California redwood falls on car, kills parents of 5 children

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say a towering redwood tree fell on a car as a couple drove on a scenic highway of the state’s northern coast, killing the parents of five children. SFGate.com reported Monday that the freak accident happened last week when the 175-foot-tall tree fell on Highway 199 in an area heavily forested with the trees near Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. A GoFundMe page to support the children says Jessica and Jake Woodruff were taking the drive to celebrate her 45th birthday when tree fell on March 25. A California Highway Patrol officer says officials don’t know why the tree fell. Winds were light at the time.

POLICE SHOOTING JUSTIFIED

Grand Jury: Police shooting of murder suspect justified

REEDSPORT, Ore. (AP) — The shooting by police of a Springfield murder suspect in Reedsport has been ruled justified. KEZI-TV reports a grand jury made the decision after hearing from a dozen witnesses to the police shooting of David Ruozi Jr. Douglas County district attorney Rick Wesenberg says Ruozi was suspected of shooting to death 70-year-old Richard Marshall. Authorities conducted a traffic stop involving Ruozi March 9 after an investigation into Marshall’s murder, and the shooting followed hours of negotiation. Wesenberg says Ruozi knew murder details that only the killer would know. The DA said the authorities on scene acted with professionalism and restraint and did everything they could to bring the situation to a peaceful end.