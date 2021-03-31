Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRIBAL OFFICER=HARASSMENT CHARGE

Sauk-Suiattle tribal officer pleads not guilty to harassment

BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer pleaded not guilty a harassment charge after he allegedly got into an altercation outside a Burlington bar and threatened people with a loaded handgun. Leventine James Hall was charged with one count of harassment with threats to kill after the March 23 incident. Hall had been drinking when he tried to break up an altercation between two men. Hall, who was reportedly intoxicated, was pushed to the ground, got up, walked to a vehicle and pulled out a loaded handgun. He’s accused of making threats toward the two men. Hall’s lawyer says he intends to show self-defense was involved.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-PRIVATE DETENTION

Bill in Washington state would ban private immigration jail

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a bill aimed at shutting down one of the country’s largest for-profit, privately run immigration jails. Led by majority Democrats, the the state Senate voted 28-21 Tuesday in favor of the measure that would ban for-profit detention centers in the state. The measure already passed the House and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee, who opposes for-profit detention centers. The 1,575-bed Northwest detention center in Tacoma is operated by the GEO Group under a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and it’s the only for-profit detention facility in the state. The bill would allow GEO to continue operating the jail until 2025.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BREAKTHROUGH CASES

Cases of vaccinated people getting COVID-19 confirmed in WA

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Department of Health is investigating reports of people in the state who tested positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after they were fully vaccinated. Scientists call these “vaccine breakthrough” cases, which are expected with any vaccine. Officials said Tuesday that out of 1 million fully vaccinated people in Washington state, epidemiologists report evidence of 102 breakthrough cases in 18 counties since Feb. 1. That represents .01 percent of vaccinated people in Washington. The majority of those experienced only mild symptoms, if any. However, since Feb, 1, officials say eight people with vaccine breakthrough have been hospitalized and officials are investigating potential cases in which two people died.

ARRESTED WOMAN JUMPS

Woman critical after jumping out of moving patrol car

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who jumped out of the backseat of a moving sheriff’s patrol car on Interstate 5 in southwestern Washington is in critical condition. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol said Tuesday that Sara Gottwig-Carr was arrested Monday on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence and interfering with a 911 call. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says while she was handcuffed in the back of a deputy’s car, Gottwig-Carr unfastened her seat belt and jumped out of the passenger side window while the car was traveling at “freeway speeds” in Vancouver.

BC-WA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

Newest vaccine tier in Washington takes effect Wednesday

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — As of Wednesday, about 5 million of the state’s more than 7.6 million residents will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The latest tier expansion was announced by Inslee earlier this month. Starting Wednesday, eligibility will be extended to those those 16 and older with two or more comorbidities, anyone between the ages of 60 and 64, and workers age 16 and older who work in restaurants, manufacturing and construction. In addition, those living in congregate settings like correctional facilities or group homes for disabilities, or those experiencing homeless will also be eligible for a vaccine.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTION- COUNSEL

Council OKs right to free lawyer for people facing eviction

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted to give free legal representation to renters facing eviction. The Seattle Times reports advocates say the legislation is a small investment that will help people stay in their homes and forestall the more expensive consequences of homelessness. It passed unanimously Monday with a notable change from Council President M. Lorena González making the offer available to tenants who are “indigent.” Indigent is broadly defined as someone unable to pay for a lawyer for the eviction proceeding. No documentation would be necessary beyond the person signing a form saying they couldn’t afford a lawyer. González said the change was necessary to ensure the law survives legal challenges.

PLANE CRASH-RESCUE

Pilot, passenger rescued after plane went down near Yacolt

YACOLT, Wash. (AP) — A U.S. Navy helicopter crew rescued the pilot and passenger of a small plane that went down near Yacolt, Washington. Authorities began searching for the plane after its pilot reported engine trouble Monday afternoon. The plane originated in Bend, Oregon and was headed to the Tacoma Narrows Airport. The pilot told air traffic controllers they were unable to maintain altitude and were descending. Air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the plane shortly before 4 p.m. That last radar contact gave rescue crews an idea where the plane went down. The Columbian reports the two men in the plane were Truman O’Brien and Craig Beles of Vashon Island in Washington.

PRIVATE SPACEFLIGHT

Two space fans get seats on billionaire’s private flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire’s private SpaceX flight has filled its two remaining seats with two longtime space fans. The newest passengers are a scientist-educator from Arizona and a Seattle-area data engineer whose college buddy actually won the seat in a lottery but gave him the prize. The two were introduced Tuesday as the newest crew members. They will join tech businessman Jared Isaacman, who’s paying for the three-day ride around the globe this fall while also raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. An employee of St. Jude’s was previously selected as a passenger.

FUGITIVES ARRESTED-FLORIDA

2 sought in Seattle woman’s death in Texas caught in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Two women wanted in connection with the death of a Seattle woman in Texas last year have been arrested in Florida. Forty-nine-year-old Nina Tamar Marano was arrested last week near Miami. And 57-year-old Lisa Dykes was arrested Saturday near Orlando. Authorities in Texas said they’re still searching for 31-year-old Charles Beltran. They’re suspected of killing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez. She disappeared in October after leaving a Dallas nightclub during a visit from Seattle. Her body was recovered last week in Texas. Police say they traced the woman’s cellphone to a home shared by Beltran and Dykes.

RELIGIOUS HOLIDAYS

Holy days arrive for the faithful as pandemic eases in US

For Christians across the U.S., Easter services on Sunday will reflect an extra measure of joy as the nation sees rising optimism after a year of pandemic. Even if still observing restrictions, many churches may draw the largest numbers of in-person worshippers in months. It’s a season of major holy days for other faiths as well. Jews are observing Passover, and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins soon. The Rev. Meredith Mills of Houston’s Westminster United Methodist Church says vaccines are making many people more comfortable about worshipping in person: “It almost feels like we’ve been in Lent for a year, and we are ready for Easter.”