Oregon Digest Advisory

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s House of Representatives returned to the Capitol this week after floor sessions had been cancelled due to multiple COVID-19 cases, but Republicans continue to use a stalling tactic that Democrats say is putting lawmakers’ health at risk. By Sara Cline. SENT: 640 words. With AP photos.

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man accused of crimes spanning four states that culminated with an attempted murder in Oregon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and will be extradited to Colorado to face a murder charge there, authorities said. SENT: 410 words.

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court has floated a plan that would give state lawmakers an extension on a deadline to redraw electoral boundaries because of pandemic-related delays in U.S. Census data. SENT: 610 words.

RENO, Nev. — A federal judge has blocked a Nevada project that would expand livestock grazing across 400 squares miles (1,036 square kilometers) of some of the highest priority sage-grouse habitat in the West and accused the government of deliberately misleading the public by underestimating damage the cattle could do to the land. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

