WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
6-6-3
(six, six, three)Hit 5
06-08-19-23-30
(six, eight, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000Keno
02-05-12-13-14-16-25-31-40-41-44-45-63-65-66-67-68-71-72-75
(two, five, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five)Lotto
11-15-29-38-39-43
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 millionMatch 4
01-04-09-23
(one, four, nine, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $168 millionPowerball
03-10-44-55-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(three, ten, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
