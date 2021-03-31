AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 31.

Wednesday, Mar. 31 9:50 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen continues his tour of local small businesses that saved jobs with the help of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in Bellingham, WA. Stops include Prime Massage and Sports Medicine, 1704 N State St (9:50 AM PDT), Heating Green, 518 Ohio St (10:30 AM PDT), Uische Irish Pub, 1319 Commercial St (11:10 AM PDT), El Rey Restaurant, 2527 Meridian St (11:50 AM PDT), and Stones Throw Brewing Co., 1009 Larrabee Ave (1:30 PM PDT)

Location: Bellingham, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

This event is open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks and social distancing are required. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov

Wednesday, Mar. 31 11:00 AM Sound Transit media availability on light rail weekend closure (virtual) – Sound Transit holds a media availability on the weekend’s Link closure that will enable crews to connect light rail power and signal systems to the main line

Weblinks: http://m.soundtransit.org/

Contacts: Rachelle Cunningham, Sound Transit, rachelle.cunningham@soundtransit.org, 1 206 398 5069

Virtual briefing on Microsoft Teams. Please note: Recording of the briefing will not be possible. We can set up 1:1 interviews after the briefing for those who need audio and video. * Please RSVP to Rachelle.cunningham@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5069 if you plan to attend. The meeting link will be provided to those who RSVP.

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 31 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses vaccine equity with Washington state public health leaders (virtual) – Dem Sen. Patty Murray holds a virtual roundtable discussion with Washington state public health leaders to discuss vaccine equity and how the American Rescue Plan ‘will help get vaccines to historically marginalized communities’

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call by emailing charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov

Wednesday, Mar. 31 2:00 PM Washington Gov. Inslee signs economic relief bill – Washington Governor Jay Inslee takes action on ‘H.B. 1151’, legislation which aims to ‘bolster economic recovery by providing public assistance to households in need’

Location: Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

This is not a public bill action and there will not be a media availability. The bill action will be livestreamed by TVW.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 31 5:30 PM Seattle activists call on city council to ‘halt the housing crisis’ – Cancel the Rent 2021 Coalition hold a rally outside Seattle City Hall calling on the council to call on them to support ‘massive housing program that gives immediate shelter to those most in need by taxing the mega wealthy’. Coalition includes Seattle Democratic Socialists of America, Freedom Socialist Party, Radical Women, Seattle Revolutionary Socialists, Tenants Union, and Transit Riders Union

Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://transitriders.org/

Contacts: Cancel the Rent 2021, CancelTheRent2021@gmail.com

Wednesday, Mar. 31 6:00 PM Washington state legislators hold town hall meeting (virtual) – Washington State Reps. Sharon Tomiko Santos Kirsten Harris-Talley and Sen. Rebecca Saldana hold telephone town hall meeting with 37th Legislative District constituents

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Lilia Nieto, Washington State Democrats, Lilia.nieto@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7375 ; Rashaad O’Neal, Office of Rep. David Hackney, Rashaad.O’Neal@leg.wa.gov;

Wednesday, Mar. 31 Washington state opens vaccines to all over-60s and those over 16 with an underlying condition – Washington state moves to 1B tiers 3 and 4 of its coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination plan, opening the vaccine to people 16 years of older with two or more co-morbidities; all people 60 years and older; people, staff, and volunteers in congregate living settings such as prisons and homeless shelters; and critical workers in congregate settings such as restaurants, construction, and manufacturing

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

Thursday, Apr. 01 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses homelessness in Seattle (virtual) – Dem Sen. Patty Murray holds a virtual roundtable discussion with housing providers in Seattle to discuss ‘the importance of, and continued need for, federal housing support during the pandemic’

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call by emailing charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov

Thursday, Apr. 01 4:30 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen holds telephone town hall on the COVID-19 pandemic – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds telephone town hall on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ongoing vaccination efforts with Washington Secretary of Health Dr Umair Shah and Prevention and Community Health Department Acting Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

This telephone town hall is open to the public and the press. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 01 6:00 PM Dem Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene discuss the ‘state of democracy’ (virtual) – ‘The State of Our Democracy: Next Steps for the Democratic Party’ Seattle City Club ‘Civic Cocktail’ virtual event, with Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene discussing next steps for the Democratic Party in D.C., bridging the political divide, and how their national work impacts communities here in Washington state

Weblinks: http://seattlecityclub.org

Contacts: Seattle City Club, cityclub@SeattleCityClub.org, 1 206 682 7395

Friday, Apr. 02 Good Friday – Good Friday (aka Holy Friday), religious holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ