WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE SENATE BUDGET

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Senate on Thursday passed its two-year budget spending proposal that lawmakers said focuses on helping those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 300 words.

PORTLAND SUSPECT KILLED

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A fugitive wanted in the highly-publicized killing of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last summer probably fired first at police in Washington state before they fatally shot him, investigators found. SENT: 350 words.

KING COUNTY DETECTIVE FIRED

SEATTLE — King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht has fired a detective after finding his aggressive actions led to the death of a man wanted in the theft of a pickup truck and pet poodle. SENT: 480 words.

PROSECUTOR MISCONDUCT NEW TRIAL

TACOMA, Wash. — An appellate court in Washington state said this week that a man who was sentenced in a gruesome attack resulting in his mother’s death in 2017 will get a new trial because of prosecutorial misconduct. SENT:

PAYCHECK IN PENNIES

MARIETTA, Ga. — A global company based in Bellevue has stepped in to solve quite a “coinundrum” for a Georgia man. By Jeff Martin. SENT: 250 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE MASCOTS

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal that would ban Native American mascots in public schools and colleges amid a nationwide push for racial justice that gained new momentum last year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington changing its name. By Patty Nieberg. SENT: 425 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKC AP COACH OF THE YEAR

Michigan’s Juwan Howard is The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year. SENT: 450 words.

IN BRIEF

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL RECALL: Court: Recall against Seattle councilwoman can proceed

IMPERILED SPECIES: Advocates sue to protect monarchs, Northern spotted owls.

OIL SPILL SETTLEMENT: Everett manufacturer settles oil spill fines for $222K.

CATTLE SCAM: Tri-Cities rancher pleads guilty to cattle scam.

CASCADES HIGHWAY CLEARING: Snow clearing on Hwy 20 over Cascades to begin next week.