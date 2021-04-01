Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A man who was accused of breaking into an Idaho apartment, stabbing a 3-year-old girl and injuring eight others has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a dozen additional charges. Timmy Kinner Jr. pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and other charges, including murder. Kinner’s death penalty trial, which was scheduled for September 2021, has since been vacated. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to the Idaho Press’ report for a request for information on Kinner’s death penalty status.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More areas of Idaho are opening even earlier to additional categories of people wanting to get the coronavirus vaccine. Republican Gov. Brad Little last week opened eligibility to those 16 and older starting April 6. But four of the state’s seven health districts say that category is open as of Wednesday. Central District Health officials in heavily-populated southwestern Idaho say health care providers had open appointments and vaccine available. That category is also open in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health as well as two health districts in northern Idaho. About 280,000 residents are fully vaccinated, and another 160,000 have received the first shot of vaccines requiring two-shots.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Serial killer Joseph Edward Duncan III died in federal prison recently, having admitted to killing seven people, including five children, in Idaho, Washington state, Montana and California. Some question whether Duncan killed even more people. Following his arrest in 2005 for the slayings of four members of an Idaho family, federal authorities reviewed missing children cases nationwide. The assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted him in Idaho believes all of Duncan’s killings were revealed in court. The 58-year-old died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana near the federal prison where he was on death row. The native of Tacoma, Washington, had recently been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge is considering the case of a man who asked that he no longer be required to register as a sex offender in Montana for having had consensual homosexual sex in Idaho in 1994. Randall Menges argues the registration requirement has ruined job opportunities and relationships and limited where he can live. Menges served prison time in Idaho and was required to register as a sex offender. Montana law says anyone who must register as a sex offender in one state has to register as an offender in Montana. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled laws like Idaho’s that criminalize homosexual sex are unconstitutional.