Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s House of Representatives returned to the Capitol this week after floor sessions had been cancelled due to multiple COVID-19 cases, but Republicans continue to use a stalling tactic that Democrats say are putting lawmakers’ health at risk. It’s the latest partisan flashpoint in a state where Democrats hold strong majorities in both the House and Senate in the Legislature but where the GOP has often used extreme means to thwart legislation it doesn’t like. For the past two years Republican state senators staged walkouts to deny the chamber a quorum. But this year Democrats say a slow-down strategy is dangerous because it prolongs people’s possible exposure to COVID-19.

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of crimes spanning four states that culminated with a shooting in Oregon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and is to be extradited to Colorado to face a murder charge. Matthew Anthony Fanelli was sentenced Monday in Roseburg for shooting a former fire chief multiple times and pistol-whipping his girlfriend in 2019 while trying to steal their car. The 32-year-old Fanelli is also accused of the killing if an Uber driver in Colorado, robberies in Wyoming and Utah and a gunbattle in Oregon, where officials say he led police on a high-speed car chase.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Federal agents have arrested a Washington state man who is accused of breaching the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, pushing past police and entering the Senate gallery. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Marc Bru appeared in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday after being arrested Tuesday in Vancouver. An arrest warrant affidavit contains images that appear to show Bru attending a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., marching to the Capitol and going inside. He has not yet entered a plea to charges including engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Oregon’s U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You ordered Bru’s pretrial release with GPS monitoring.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has floated a plan that would give state lawmakers an extension on a deadline to redraw electoral boundaries because of pandemic-related delays in U.S. Census data. House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney earlier this month asked the state’s high court to extend the Legislature’s redistricting deadline to July 1 but Secretary of State Shemia Fagan says the new electoral map can be drawn without the delay. Under the court’s tentative plan, lawmakers would have until October 15 to redraw legislative districts. The updated Census data is expected Sept. 30 from the federal government.