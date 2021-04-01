Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The state Department of Transportation is set to begin clearing Highway 20 over the North Cascades next week. If all goes as planned, the 37 miles of snow-covered highway from the Skagit Valley to the Methow Valley should be cleared in four to six weeks. Crews on both the east and west sides of the stretch of highway that is closed over the winter will work to remove about seven feet of snow from the highway. A year ago, the highway was reopened on May 12 while in 2019 the gates swung open April 18. The earliest opening was March 10, 2005.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Federal agents have arrested a Washington state man who is accused of breaching the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, pushing past police and entering the Senate gallery. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Marc Bru appeared in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday after being arrested Tuesday in Vancouver. An arrest warrant affidavit contains images that appear to show Bru attending a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., marching to the Capitol and going inside. He has not yet entered a plea to charges including engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Oregon’s U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You ordered Bru’s pretrial release with GPS monitoring.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older starting on April 15. The federal government had directed states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1, but most states had earlier plans, with more than a dozen opening eligibility to all adults this week. Gov. Jay Inslee had previously resisted expanding eligibility too quickly, saying that he wanted to ensure those most at risk were vaccinated first and noting that eligibility didn’t guarantee vaccination right away and would depend on supply. But he said Wednesday the federal government’s assurances of increased allocations, plus concerns about rising cases in many parts of the state, led to the decision to open up eligibility sooner.

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge declined to impose prison time on a member of a neo-Nazi ring that threatened journalists. The judge found that the 21-year-old, who concealed his transgender identity from his co-conspirators, had already suffered enough. Taylor Parker-Dipeppe of Spring Hill, Florida, was arrested in early 2020 along with other members of the Atomwaffen Division after they sent posters threatening journalists in Florida, Arizona and Washington. His attorney said prison would be devastating for Parker-Dipeppe, who suffered abuse from an unaccepting father and from an alcoholic stepfather. U.S. District Judge John Coughenour in Seattle agreed Wednesday and sentenced him to time served.