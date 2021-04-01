Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DETROIT (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-101 on Wednesday night. CJ McCollum added 24 points and Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington each scored 16 in Portland’s fourth straight win. Jerami Grant scored 30 points for Detroit, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Mason Plumlee added 18 points, but Detroit’s other three starters — Saddiq Bey, Josh Jackson and Saben Lee — combined for two points on 1-for-17 shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Few has created an offensive juggernaut in the same mold as his other favorite pursuit: fly fishing. The Gonzaga coach has put the Zags on the cusp of history by getting his players to believe in their abilities and make good decisions on the court. Gonzaga enters the Final Four this weekend needing two wins to become the first team to finish an undefeated season since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. The Zags have dominated opponents through the first 30 games, winning a Division I-record 27 straight games by double digits.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed center fielder Kyle Lewis on the 10-day injured list due to a bone bruise in his right knee, sidelining the reigning American League Rookie of the Year for opening day. Seattle manager Scott Servais had previously hinted Lewis’ injury was not responding as the training staff had hoped and was uncertain whether Lewis would be available for the opener Thursday against San Francisco. The Mariners are trying to be cautious so the injury doesn’t linger.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks and veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett have agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed. The deal was confirmed by a person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the extension had not been announced by the team. The deal locks up Russell Wilson’s favorite target for the foreseeable future and will likely help Seattle in its attempts to ease a salary cap crunch for the 2021 season. Lockett’s current contract was set to expire after this season and carried a salary cap charge of just under $15 million.