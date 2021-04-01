AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 01.

Thursday, Apr. 01 10:30 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little issues a proclamation for Month of the Military Child

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Friday, Apr. 02 10:30 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little presents Outstanding Unit Awards and Idaho Cross Awards

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Friday, Apr. 02 – Friday, Apr. 30 Boise State University hosts 24th annual Gene Harris Jazz Festival (virtual)

Weblinks: https://www.boisestate.edu/, https://twitter.com/boisestatelive

Contacts: Derek Ganong, Boise State University, derekganong@boisestate.edu, 1 208 426 3099

Friday, Apr. 02 Good Friday – Good Friday (aka Holy Friday), religious holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ