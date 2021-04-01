Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE LAWSUIT

BOISE — A federal judge should require an 87-year-old Idaho man to reveal whether he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine following his January lawsuit seeking to put those 65 and older at the front of the line, state officials say. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 443 words.

BELLEVUE MURDER-SUICIDE

BELLEVUE — Prosecutors in Idaho have said a former police officer fatally shot a woman he had been dating before shooting himself last year in what they confirmed to be a murder-suicide. SENT: 201 words.

COLD CASE-DNA TESTS-REMAINS

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities in eastern Idaho are working with a private DNA testing company to try to find the identity of human remains found nearly two decades ago. SENT: 234 words.

EDITORIAL ROUNDUP

Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers. SENT: 1768 words.

ALSO:

ALAMADOR-STATE SENATE: N. Idaho representative to run for state Senate seat