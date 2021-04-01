Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-STABBING-SUSPECT-PLEADS-GUILTY

Man accused of killing 3-year-old in Idaho pleads guilty

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A man who was accused of breaking into an Idaho apartment, stabbing a 3-year-old girl and injuring eight others has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a dozen additional charges. Timmy Kinner Jr. pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and other charges, including murder. Kinner’s death penalty trial, which was scheduled for September 2021, has since been vacated. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to the Idaho Press’ report for a request for information on Kinner’s death penalty status.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in many areas of Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More areas of Idaho are opening even earlier to additional categories of people wanting to get the coronavirus vaccine. Republican Gov. Brad Little last week opened eligibility to those 16 and older starting April 6. But four of the state’s seven health districts say that category is open as of Wednesday. Central District Health officials in heavily-populated southwestern Idaho say health care providers had open appointments and vaccine available. That category is also open in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health as well as two health districts in northern Idaho. About 280,000 residents are fully vaccinated, and another 160,000 have received the first shot of vaccines requiring two-shots.

AP-US-SERIAL-KILLER’S-DEATH

‘My soul is lighter’: Serial killer’s death brings closure

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Serial killer Joseph Edward Duncan III died in federal prison recently, having admitted to killing seven people, including five children, in Idaho, Washington state, Montana and California. Some question whether Duncan killed even more people. Following his arrest in 2005 for the slayings of four members of an Idaho family, federal authorities reviewed missing children cases nationwide. The assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted him in Idaho believes all of Duncan’s killings were revealed in court. The 58-year-old died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana near the federal prison where he was on death row. The native of Tacoma, Washington, had recently been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY-CHALLENGE

Judge asked to overturn ‘gay sex’ offender registration

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge is considering the case of a man who asked that he no longer be required to register as a sex offender in Montana for having had consensual homosexual sex in Idaho in 1994. Randall Menges argues the registration requirement has ruined job opportunities and relationships and limited where he can live. Menges served prison time in Idaho and was required to register as a sex offender. Montana law says anyone who must register as a sex offender in one state has to register as an offender in Montana. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled laws like Idaho’s that criminalize homosexual sex are unconstitutional.

SOUZA-SECRETARY OF STATE

Northern Idaho senator announces run for secretary of state

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A four-term northern Idaho Republican senator says she will run to become Idaho’s secretary of state. Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene said Tuesday that she’s been interested in the job for more than a decade. She says it’s important to safeguard election integrity, noting what she calls a tumultuous election last year. Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has indicated he’s unlikely to run in the 2022 election. Republican Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane has previously announced he’s running for the office. Souza in a news release says she’s concerned that liberal technology companies are trying to manipulate election outcomes.

CAPITOL BREACH-REGRETS

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

PHOENIX (AP) — Dozens of people arrested in the siege at the U.S. Capitol have apologized and expressed regret as the consequences of their actions sink in. The ramifications include potential job losses, financial ruin, time behind bars and ignominy beyond their lifetimes as images from the riot make their way into history books. It’s impossible to discern who’s sincerely sorry and who’s expressing contrition in a bid for leniency from the courts. The most well-known apologies have come from Phoenix resident Jacob Chansley, who sported face paint and a furry hat with horns, and by Idaho resident Josiah Colt, who was photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony.