Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Oregon Democrats decry legislative slowdown during COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s House of Representatives returned to the Capitol this week after floor sessions had been cancelled due to multiple COVID-19 cases, but Republicans continue to use a stalling tactic that Democrats say are putting lawmakers’ health at risk. It’s the latest partisan flashpoint in a state where Democrats hold strong majorities in both the House and Senate in the Legislature but where the GOP has often used extreme means to thwart legislation it doesn’t like. For the past two years Republican state senators staged walkouts to deny the chamber a quorum. But this year Democrats say a slow-down strategy is dangerous because it prolongs people’s possible exposure to COVID-19.

Man gets 30 years in Oregon in shooting of an ex-fire chief

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of crimes spanning four states that culminated with a shooting in Oregon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and is to be extradited to Colorado to face a murder charge. Matthew Anthony Fanelli was sentenced Monday in Roseburg for shooting a former fire chief multiple times and pistol-whipping his girlfriend in 2019 while trying to steal their car. The 32-year-old Fanelli is also accused of the killing if an Uber driver in Colorado, robberies in Wyoming and Utah and a gunbattle in Oregon, where officials say he led police on a high-speed car chase.

Another Washington man accused of storming U.S. Capitol

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Federal agents have arrested a Washington state man who is accused of breaching the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, pushing past police and entering the Senate gallery. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Marc Bru appeared in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday after being arrested Tuesday in Vancouver. An arrest warrant affidavit contains images that appear to show Bru attending a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., marching to the Capitol and going inside. He has not yet entered a plea to charges including engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Oregon’s U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You ordered Bru’s pretrial release with GPS monitoring.

State’s high court floats redistricting extension amid delay

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has floated a plan that would give state lawmakers an extension on a deadline to redraw electoral boundaries because of pandemic-related delays in U.S. Census data. House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney earlier this month asked the state’s high court to extend the Legislature’s redistricting deadline to July 1 but Secretary of State Shemia Fagan says the new electoral map can be drawn without the delay. Under the court’s tentative plan, lawmakers would have until October 15 to redraw legislative districts. The updated Census data is expected Sept. 30 from the federal government.

Gov. Brown declares drought in part of southern Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought in southern Oregon’s Klamath County. The declaration allows state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region. Brown said Wednesday in a news release the Klamath Basin faces one of the most difficult water years in recent memory. She says moving forward, long-term solutions must be sought to the underlying issue of too little water to go around in many other Oregon counties. Brown says after last year’s wildfire season, officials are closely monitoring drought conditions in the Klamath Basin and statewide.

Police release names of 2 found dead in burned car

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police have released the names of two men found dead last Wednesday in a burned car south of Lake Selmac. The Daily Courier reports on Monday investigators were able to identify 24-year-old Daniel Hill and 26-year-old Paul Folk, both of Josephine County. Folk was previously reported as a missing person to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety. Investigators say their deaths are considered homicides. A call about a burning car came just before 1 p.m., but because of the remote location off of McMullen Creek, on a rough logging road, the fire had started to burn out by the time authorities arrived.

Hazardous waste landfill in Oregon plans expansion

ARLINGTON, Ore. (AP) — A company operating Oregon’s only hazardous waste landfill says it needs more space as it anticipates a future influx of waste. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports military cleanups and federal Superfund sites are among the reasons cited by Chemical Waste Management to expand its hazardous waste operation outside the Columbia River town of Arlington. Company spokesperson Jackie Lang says the expansion is about making sure that dangerous materials and potentially dangerous materials are managed safely in the years ahead. The current hazardous waste landfill sits on a nearly 1,300-acre plot next to Oregon’s largest solid waste landfill. The United States lists one hazardous waste landfill facility in Oregon, one in Idaho and none in Washington.

Oregon House of Reps. return to long floor session day

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After a week of cancelled floor sessions, due to multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Capitol, Oregon’s House of Representatives returned action. A computer program, that will read hundreds of pages of proposed bills, also debuted on Tuesday after Republicans again denied a motion to suspend the full reading of bills before final vote — a tactic that can add hours, even to simple legislation, and has been used by the party in the minority as frustrations about priorities of the 2021 session increase. The motion, which failed to muster a two-thirds majority, lead to chilly reactions from Democrats — calling Republican lawmakers’ actions “reckless and pointless.”