Oregon at 3:50 p.m.

BUDGET BILL READING

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week’s House floor sessions in Oregon have been spent listening to a computer program read hundreds of pages of proposed bills aloud after Republican lawmakers refused to accelerate the process. But, on Thursday, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan announced GOP lawmakers will vote to waive the full reading requirement, specifically for budget bills. By Sara Cline. SENT: 470 words.

POLICE SHOOTING INDEPENDENT REVIEW

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Independent consultants say in a newly-released report that a sergeant’s 2019 fatal shooting of a woman with schizophrenia involved no efforts to de-escalate the situation and instead says officers “immediately resorted to force.” SENT: 470 words.

OBIT DUNFORD

Bruce Dunford, whose exploits as a longtime Associated Press reporter prompted then-Hawaii Gov. Linda Lingle to declare the day he retired “Bruce Dunford Day,” has died, his family said. Born in Medford, Oregon, and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona, Dunford joined the AP in Honolulu in 1967. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND SUSPECT KILLED

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A fugitive wanted in the highly-publicized killing of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last summer probably fired first at police in Washington state before they fatally shot him, investigators found. SENT: 350 words.

SPORTS

BKC–DePaul-Stubblefield

CHICAGO — DePaul has hired longtime Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as head coach, hoping he can restore a struggling program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. By Paul Seligman. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

IMPERILED SPECIES: Advocates sue to protect monarchs, Northern spotted owls.

PEEPING TOM SENTENCE OVERTURNED: Appeals court overturns man’s ‘peeping Tom’ convictions.

CORRECTIONS TEENS CAUGHT: Teens who escaped Corrections custody apprehended.

