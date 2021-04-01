AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 01.

Thursday, Apr. 01 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses homelessness in Seattle (virtual) – Dem Sen. Patty Murray holds a virtual roundtable discussion with housing providers in Seattle to discuss ‘the importance of, and continued need for, federal housing support during the pandemic’

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call

Thursday, Apr. 01 6:00 PM Dem Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene discuss the ‘state of democracy’ (virtual) – ‘The State of Our Democracy: Next Steps for the Democratic Party’ Seattle City Club ‘Civic Cocktail’ virtual event, with Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene discussing next steps for the Democratic Party in D.C., bridging the political divide, and how their national work impacts communities here in Washington state

Weblinks: http://seattlecityclub.org

Contacts: Seattle City Club, cityclub@SeattleCityClub.org, 1 206 682 7395

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 01 Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen discusses federal relief funding, Camano Island Library, 848 North Sunrise Blvd, Camano Island, WA (12:25 PM PDT), visits Leque Island Restoration Project, 26108 Eide Rd, Stanwood, WA (1:00 PM PDT) and holds telephone town hall on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ongoing vaccination efforts with Washington Secretary of Health Dr Umair Shah and Prevention and Community Health Department Acting Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts (16:30 PDT)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

For Leque Island Restoration Project visit, It will be low tide, so it is suggested attendees wear appropriate footwear for the mud

Friday, Apr. 02 9:30 AM Sea-Tac Airport opens new sensory and interfaith rooms (virtual) – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport holds a media briefing to mark the opening of a new sensory room and an interfaith prayer and meditation room. Speakers include Port of Seattle Commissioner Stephanie Bowman, SEA Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle, Wings for Autism Program Manager and The Arc of King County Board Member Stacia Irons, and Muslim Association of Puget Sound American Muslim Empowerment Network Executive Director Aneelah Afzali

Location: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport, cooper.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 4923

Friday, Apr. 02 Good Friday – Good Friday (aka Holy Friday), religious holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ